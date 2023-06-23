Every fandom loves a good con — as in “convention,” not the bad kind. Soon, Somerset will have one of its own.
Cumberland Con is set to come to the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center this October, just in time for a milestone for the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center, one of the most unique tourist attractions in an area full of them.
Appropriately, the Cumberland Con will begin on Friday, October 13, and also take place on Saturday, October 14. The latter date is the six-year anniversary of the Paranormal Museum, located on the lower level of the Cooper Center.
“Last year, we did kind of a big party for it, but this year, we joined up with a couple of the comic artists in the building, Jobie Bradley and Shane Ison, and we’re going to be doing a full con,” said Kyle Kadel, owner and operator of the Paranormal Museum.
The event will be spread out between the Cooper Center on North Main Street in downtown Somerset and Jarfly Brewing Co., just a little over a block away on West Mt. Vernon Street.
Friday night of the convention will see a kick-off party at Jarfly, with door prizes, music, comic and horror/paranormal trivia, and a sketch battle for comic book artists.
For Saturday, Kadel, Ison and Bradley, have lined up an assortment of guests that will be of interest to genre fans. That includes comic book artists and figures in the world of paranormal interest, and there will be speakers and panels all day located on the third floor of the Cooper Center — which has been said by some to be a hotspot for supernatural activity itself.
“We’re going to have a lot of vendors, both horror-paranormal and comics,” said Kadel. “We’re going to have a lot of vendors that sell collectibles, Funko Pops, action figures, comic books, and then we’re going to have some of my paranormal vendor friends that do (things like) weird maps of Kentucky, handmade jewelry and crystals. We’re going to try to have a little bit for everyone.”
Kadel wasn’t ready to officially release any names yet. But he did say that they’ve worked on landing both a notable comic book artist likely familiar to Marvel fans as well as paranormal TV personalities.
Outside the facility, there will be what Kadel calls “Cooper Village,” with a number of art vendors and arts organizations getting a chance to show and sell their stuff. It’s the kind of thing that’s more “traditional” to the Cooper Center, observed Kadel.
“We’ll have Jarfly there selling beer, and then we’re going to have a couple of food trucks. We’re trying to get a couple of photo op cars, like the (Scooby-Doo) Mystery Machine, maybe the Ghostbusters car,” said Kadel. “Then that Saturday, we’re going to have a party again at Jarfly, a wrap-up party, where we’re going to have some bands play.”
This isn’t Somerset’s first convention — back in 2013, the Dead Winter Horror Convention took place at The Center for Rural Development. And although it didn’t turn into a yearly thing, it did show, Kadel noted, that there is a definite market in this area for such an event.
“They did well,” said Kadel. “We also have Patti Starr who lives here now, and Patti Starr is a famous ghost hunter, but more important than that, she created ScareFest in Lexington. ... She’s consulting for us in planning this, and so that’s a huge win for us.”
While the Cooper provides a more intimate space than is often the case for the sprawling “con” atmosphere, if things go well, Cumberland Con could expand in the future.
“We’re going to start off slower. We’re hoping to get 500 people (to buy) admission the first year,” said Kadel. “In the Cooper, we have room for a little under 50 vendors. We’re hoping that this all goes well. We want this to be an annual thing. If this goes well enough, we’d like for it to be at The Center next year, so that we could really stretch our legs and get a lot going on.”
Kadel noted that his dream for the Paranormal Museum was always to have two festivals per year — a big one in the fall at The Center, and a smaller one in the spring downtown.
“So this is kind of halfway in between both of those,” he noted. “... In 2025, we’ll hopefully also have the small downtown street fair.”
Tickets are expected to go on sale in mid-July, and an online source for buying them will be available at that time. There will also be an app featuring the event’s schedule, maps, and more.
For now, people can follow “Cumberland Con” on Facebook and stay updated with announcements about the event, including who will be there, how to attend, and more.
