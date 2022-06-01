Somernites Cruise may have its hot rods, but Burnside might have the hottest ride in town — literally.
The Burnside Fire Department recently acquired a new custom-built fire truck that will help make life better for southern Pulaskians in a number of ways.
“We are very pleased with the truck,” said Burnside Fire Chief James Martin, “and it’s over-exceeded our expectations.”
The 2022 Pierce Saber truck — a.k.a. Engine 19 — has a number of features which make it well-equipped to help Burnside Firefighters do their dangerous job — not the least of which is its “fresh-out-of-the-oven” age.
“Before, we had a 1996 model and an ‘06 model,” said Martin of the department’s vehicles. “The out-of-service life on a fire truck, according to the (National Fire Protection Association) is 30 years — 30 years, and they want them out of service. Not due to miles, it’s just due to age. Like everything else, after a long period of time, stuff gets worn out, you can’t find parts. Our old truck (the 1996) that we replaced, the phone system messed up on it several years ago and we’ve never been able to fix it because they don’t make those parts anymore.”
To help alleviate this problem, Burnside turned to Pierce Manufacturing out of Bradenton, Fla., a well-regarded company known for building fire trucks.
“I’ve worked in a few of those trucks in the past,” said Martin. “Pierce is strictly a fire truck manufacturer. ... (They have) a long history of dependable trucks with great customer service.”
Often, local fire departments for communities the size of those in this area look to save money and acquire used fire trucks to replace those aging out on their fleet. But Burnside and Martin felt it was worth the money — at a price tag of $425,000 — to get something new and shiny red — and not because it was shiny.
“(Custom trucks) are safer for the crews and they have a lot more storage room than your typical commercial (cab),” said Martin. “There are two different types of trucks: Custom cab trucks and the trucks that we had are commercial cab trucks. The difference is, commercials are everyday trucks. They come from an assembly line. They’re like your Ryder trucks or Penske trucks or U-Haul trucks. A custom cab truck is specifically built to the department’s needs and wants. They’re a lot safer.”
That’s partly because the custom versions have “crush/crash ratings,” noted Martin, meaning it would safely sustain more damage in the event of a collision or rollover (”It’s a lot sturdier-built”), and also have greater storage capacity.
“Everything that was in the compartments on our old truck went in the cab of this truck,” said Martin. “... Mainly, it was for the room. We started doing extrication a couple of years ago (and) we have a lot more pieces of equipment that we have to carry now. We were just out of space on the old truck. On this truck, we can handle all that equipment, plus extra room for future growth.”
The truck can carry 1,060 gallons of water and has a bigger pump than the fleet’s older trucks, a Hale Qmax, which pumps 1,500 gallons per minute; the old truck had a 1,250 gallon-per-minute pump. The new truck also has more discharge ports, said Martin, and more electronic features to help it pump at the right pressure.
The Burnside Fire Department has improved their fleet substantially, not only replacing the aging ‘96 truck with a 2022 model, but also bought a 2012 truck off the Pulaski County Government recently, bringing the number of trucks up to three. Technically four, said Martin, but they’re planning on selling the ‘96 while it still has a little value left.
The process of ordering and building the new custom truck, getting the details right, to picking it up and bringing it back to Burnside from Florida took nine months. Burnside personnel went down to Bradenton to do a final inspection, spending three days to make sure everything was up to the department’s approval, and then had the truck delivered in early February. Martin noted that it was an enlightening experience.
“You get to see the true craftsmanship of these trucks, being made as it’s all built to our specs,” he said. “The first time we saw it, we couldn’t believe how well it turned out as compared to the drawings.”
The truck hasn’t been used in a fire yet, but it has gone out to a couple of wrecks so far, said Martin. It took about a month to get it in service from the time it arrived — “We put all the equipment on it ourselves,” he said, “all the hose, all the tools and everything was put on there at the station” — but will ultimately likely be the primary truck that the department takes out for fires (another truck has the bulk of extrication equipment on it).
Another benefit — the new truck (and expanded fleet) helps lower the city’s ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating, which makes homeowner’s insurance cheaper for citizens, noted Martin.
“I’ve been in this office since 2015 and it’s something that I’ve pushed for since day one,” said Martin. “A two-engine response, if you have a unit that goes down, you’re down to one engine. Now that we have three, we kind of have a back-up truck in case we need it.”
