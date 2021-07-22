Michelle Allen knows that promoting tourism in the Lake Cumberland area is an art form — so what better way to do so than through art?
Somerset's latest mural adorns the outside wall of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) offices on Ogden Street.
The mural — which depicts an overhead-view map of the lake, as well as colorful depictions of fish, boaters, and the message, "You're on lake time" — has been a longtime goal of Allen, executive director of the CVB and its Lake Cumberland Tourism brand.
"When I was hired about three years ago, one of the first thing I wanted to have done (was a mural)," she said. "With my traveling in tourism, I saw all kinds of communities already starting to put up murals.
"As Somerset started to do it, I was like, 'Ah, we really need one as well,'" added Allen.
She went to talk to Pulaski Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, who "is always talking about how great tourism is for the community," said Allen. County government put up money to help fund the project, which was completed last week.
Allen next turned to local visual talent Dani Ford to paint the piece. Though she may be known more as a photographer, Ford also has a knack for painting, which came as a surprise to Allen.
"She had shown me some of her samples," said Allen of Ford. "I had known her too as a photographer. As I was speaking, someone said, 'You might talk with Dani and see if she'd be interested.' That's kind of how it came to fruition."
For her part, Ford found it an "absolute thrill" to work with Allen and the staff at the Somerset-Pulaski County CVB.
"They voiced wanting something lake-themed and eye-catching to go on an empty wall that locals and tourists would enjoy and had so many wonderful ideas," said Ford. "My job was easy because there is so much inspiration here in our gorgeous region! I created the mural design to be upbeat and fun with a vintage vibe, and put my own spin on a map of Lake Cumberland to help make the mural useful to visitors as well!
"I am delighted for the opportunity to add the beauty of my hometown and owe it all to Somerset-Pulaski County CVB Board and Judge Steve Kelley for their confidence and making this happen!" she added.
Kelley was just as pleased for the county to get to be involved in the project.
"I am excited to reveal the latest mural in Pulaski County by local artist Dani Ford," he said. "This will accent our Tourism office, show a map of Lake Cumberland to our visitors, and give our visitors picture opportunities with the mural. As the pictures are inevitably shared on social media, we will get great publicity for our county."
That interactivity — that families and kids might want to take pictures with the mural — is a great feature, noted Allen. "When we get visitors into the community, they're pulling into our parking lot, asking questions; this is an opportunity for them to take a picture and say, 'This is Somerset,'" she noted. "The map of Lake Cumberland is big and they can see things easier than on paper or on their phone."
So far, reactions on Facebook have been positive. "People have really enjoyed seeing it," said Allen. "...It's really different from anything else in town. It has a fun retro vibe to it."
Also, the painting in portable. It was done on a frame, not on the concrete wall itself, so "anytime we need to move it, we can," said Allen.
Somerset has seen its share of murals lately — the one of former local postmaster John Perkins overlooking the downtown U.S. Post Office; the artwork gracing the steps of the Somerset Energy Center; the SPEDA mural on the side of the restaurant and retail building across from City Hall; the giant mural on the side of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce offices — and is becoming known as a community that celebrates art as much as it does its more natural wonders. Allen is happy for the CVB to be a part of that growing local tradition.
"Murals are not only artistic pieces they are an expression of our pride for community," she said. "We were lucky enough to commission Dani Ford to create this very eclectic and fun piece. Not only does this mural bring some light to our parking lot it also says hey stop here for more information about the Capital of Lake Cumberland."
