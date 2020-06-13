It’s possible to take a meaningful journey without leaving one spot. Just ask Cynthia Ikerd.
Ikerd is known to many through her work at Hopkins Elementary as a Reading/Writing Specialist. She is also known to some in the community as a Spin Instructor, having led Spin classes in several area gyms and exercise facilities throughout her 10 years of being certified.
With the reopening of facilities like Somerset Independent’s Alumni and Aquatic Center, and the state bouncing back from the coronavirus outbreak, Ikerd got to merge her two careers into one as she led a Spin class for several Somerset employees and students on Tuesday.
The newly waxed gym floor was shining, and the brand new stationary bikes were decked out with purple and gold balloons. Ikerd made sure the bikes were spaced far enough apart that there was no coronavirus risk to the participants.
And Ikerd presented to whole package to those taking her class like a giddy gift-giver, waiting expectantly for the bow to be taken off the present.
She excitedly explained the details of the new bikes – Keiser models that are built to allow anyone from 4-foot-10-inches up to 7-foot tall ride comfortably.
“These bikes are built in the U.S.A., which we’re so thankful for,” she said. “These bikes were built around ‘you,’ meaning the people.”
She then points to her class notes, where the names of each song to be used during the class are written out, with time-stamps written next to activities listed in detail. “Every second of that song is used. I do not lose one second on a ride,” she states proudly.
But then, she turns her attention to the music stand the notes sit on, and her story turns to how she got it.
She recalls her friend, Robin Wilson, who was taking one of Ikerd’s Spin classes years ago, and noted how, at the time, Ikerd’s notes were scattered all over the bike. Sometimes, those notes would fall to the floor, and so Wilson brought her a music stand for her to keep those notes in check.
“In my mind, I’m thinking, ‘What am I going to do with a music stand?’” Ikerd laughs.
Then, time passed, and Wilson developed cancer. Ikerd arranged a ride to benefit the American Cancer Society and her friend who gave her the music stand.
“She loved cycling,” Ikerd explained. “A lot of Hopkins staff came down to the gym at Club Fit to ride and support her. And I even wrote a ride that I still have called ‘Robin’s ride.’”
Robin has since passed away, but her music stand still rests by Ikerd’s side, aiding her on her journey.
Looking around the exercise facility that used to be called SomerFit – and before that was the Somerset Family Fitness Center, and further back, the YMCA – Ikerd notes, “I began cycling here in the aerobics room, years and years ago. Not teaching, as a participant.”
Throughout her 10 years as a certified instructor she led classes in various gyms in the county.
There have been bumps in the road, however.
She notes, almost as an afterthought, that while at the Gold’s Gym owned by her husband’s family, she began to have trouble with her legs and she had to quit instructing for awhile.
She then says she had to have two surgeries on her legs at the Cleveland Clinic, and to this day she still has to wear compression hose or support tights to be able to cycle.
She describes how her health problems started several years ago after being prescribe antibiotics for a bout of E. Coli.
She and her husband then went to Florida on a trip without being told that she shouldn’t be out in the hot sun or work out while taking the medication.
She starts having “tremendous pain” in her legs.
“I was having to work at school with my legs elevated, because my legs, my feet, would turn black. Nobody could figure out what was wrong,” she said.
Through the Cleveland Clinic, she was told a combination of genetics and the medication had caused severe damage to the tissue in her legs, leading to chronic venous insufficiency.
But her doctor told her to keep cycling, and through it all, she has.
She has taught all types of people, she said: men and women, many nationalities, many religions.
“I have held private classes with Muslim women, who do wear their attire,” which doesn’t interfere with the bike equipment, Ikerd said. “I have taught two Hindu people.”
She has taught people who had to walk into class with a cane, and she has taught eight-month pregnant women.
It’s all about keeping in shape, staying motivated and having fun, she said.
Riders can either work solely to improve themselves, or they can compete with other to ride for distance or burn the most calories. It just depends on what they are comfortable with.
“I want people to know, don’t be intimidated to come in here. If you’re a few pounds overweight, if you feel like you’re not in good shape, today’s a new day. Begin today. Don’t look back. we’re not going that way,” she said.
Ikerd will be teaching several classes. There’s the one on Tuesdays that is for Somerset Independent employees and students only.
Then, she has one on Saturdays at 9 a.m. that is open to everyone, but due to the limited space yesterday’s class was fully booked.
Classes cost $3 whether you are a member of the Alumni Center or not, and people can sign up by contacting Ikerd through her school email: cindy.ikerd@somerset.kyschools.us.
When asked what it was like to be instructing in the same building she said she started cycling in years ago, at first Ikerd said there were not words to describe it.
Then, she said, “Elated. Our superintendent and Board of Education have education as a top priority. At the same time they understand the importance of fitness. When you have healthy employees, when you are able to exercise, it helps you mentally and physically. When someone feels better mentally and physically, they’re going to have less absences at work and a lot more energy.”
Support from the Board of Education was evident, as one of the most prominent board members joined Ikerd in Tuesday’s class.
Elaine Wilson had high praise afterward for both the instructor and the newly-purchased cycles.
“She’s one of the best Spin instructors I’ve ever had, and I’ve had, three or four,” Wilson said.
“I hadn’t been on one of those bikes for two years, but I could tell the difference in the [new] bikes. They were really, really smooth, and the way it felt, I enjoyed it more than I did before.
“She helps you set your bike where it needs to be, and she’s just really, really encouraging with people,” Wilson said of Ikerd. “In fact, she told me she though it would be nice if our board were to take a spin class for one of the board meetings, and then just have a board meeting over there. So that’s an idea. I don’t know if I can talk everybody into it or not,” she laughed.
