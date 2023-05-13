Local baseball legend Dalton Albertson, after years battling spinal meningitis and other illnesses, passed on at the young age of 14. Despite his short time on this earth, the impact his life left on the community was profound. In celebration of him, a short ceremony was held at Cole Park Thursday.
Local Pastor Ron Shaw gave a short sermon. In it, he said that Dalton Albertson believed in the divinity of Jesus Christ, and because of his faith, he is not dead but alive in heaven.
After Shaw had finished speaking, Kenny Rogers’s song “The Greatest” played through Cole Park’s baseball stadium’s PA system.
“The Greatest” tells about a young boy who has unmatched passion for baseball. A humorous story, the boy throws a ball up and down to himself and three times swings his bat and misses—striking out.
The song concludes, “Now it’s supper time and his mama calls / Little boy starts home with his bat and ball / Says I am the greatest that is a fact / But even I didn’t know I could pitch like that.”
Dalton’s family says the boy in the story’s passion for baseball and belief in his own skill matched their child’s.
The boy’s uncles Darrin McCutchen and Brad Albertson said Dalton was baseball. He played every position well and exuded athleticism.
“He was a one-man team,” said McCutchen with a laugh.
He played on the Burnside Brawlers, a traveling team. They won a championship when he played.
Athleticism was only one of his many great qualities.
Said his mother Kristi Lee Albertson, “He had a big heart; he loved everybody. He was a helper, a giver.”
His father Chris Albertson echoed this and called him a “good soul.”
“He always looked out for everybody else,” said his father. “He always put other people before himself. He was as close to perfect as you could get. He was a great kid… that’s all there was to it.”
He was outdoorsy and enjoyed four-wheeling especially.
“If it was loud, he loved it,” said Darrin McCutchen.
His parents said they felt they could write a book about all the things they had to say of their son.
Said his uncle Brad Albertson, “We could talk about him for hours. He was unlike any kid I’ve ever met.”
“If you needed anything, he’d give you the shirt off his back,” added Chris Albertson.
Dalton was also honest. Not one to mince words, “If there was something you was doing that he thought wasn’t right, he’d let you know,” said Darrin McCutchen.
Kristi Lee Albertson said that he faced his illnesses bravely and with optimism.
Despite his pain, he found ways to make his family laugh or smile, they said.
“Even through his struggles, you couldn’t tell,” she said. “He didn’t look sick, and he never complained. He was so strong through it all.”
Said his father, “He would always say, ‘Dad, Mom, it is what it is. It’s going to be alright.’”
To his mother, the most important thing though, was her son’s Christian faith.
“There isn’t a doubt in my mind that he’s up there running around and playing,” she said.
