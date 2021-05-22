It's not been a secret that Todd Dalton is running for the position of Pulaski County Sheriff.
When Dalton, a Pulaski County resident for most of his life, retired from his role of Kentucky State Police Post 11 Commander in August of last year, he made it clear he was going to enter that still long-off race.
"The Sheriff of Pulaski County is not going to run for another term and he is a personal friend of mine. So I'm going to run for Sheriff next time," said Dalton in 2020. "I've been approached by several people, asking me to run, so now that I'm retired from the state police, I am going to do that."
With the decision at the polls still on the horizon in 2022, two more candidates have recently thrown their campaign hats into the ring — Capt. Troy McLin and Det. Lt. Bobby Jones, both of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. So what's Dalton been doing in that time?
Establishing his online presence.
"Dalton for Pulaski County Sheriff" is Dalton's campaign Facebook page name and official hub on the web for information about his election bid.
The page was created on May 4, and so far, in Dalton's words, "It's been a hit."
Said Dalton on Thursday, "My last post had over 18,000 views. We thought that was pretty tremendous."
So far, interaction with supporters has involved numerous comments and shares; Dalton noted that he'd heard someone say getting 30 shares a day was a successful campaign outreach, and his most recent post at that time had 125 shares, so Dalton felt very positive about the direction his efforts were taking.
"I've been receiving a lot of support from the community," he said.
Social media is nothing new to Dalton, however; an avid crappie fisherman, Dalton and fishing partner Robert Massey have maintained a page dedicated to their sporting exploits for several years now. Fishing is the activity Dalton uses as a stress reliever, but it also requires qualities that can be beneficial in a sheriff.
"It requires patience and strategy, trying to think outside the box and come up with something new," said Dalton. "It's always been a great outlet of stress relief for me. I wasn't ever one to really get stressed out about things. I try to stay even-keeled; I don't like to make mountains out of molehills."
Dalton grew up in Bronston and went to Burnside High School; "It wasn't one of the bigger schools," he said with a laugh, noting that there was a total of 42 people in his graduating class. Dalton served in the Air Force for four years before beginning a 31-year career with Kentucky State Police (KSP). He was part of the Cadet Class in 1989 and then assigned to the Harlan (KSP) post, primarily serving Bell County.
In 1996, Dalton was assigned to the London Post 11 where he worked his native Pulaski County area as a road trooper before being promoted to detective. The first criminal investigation he spearheaded was the 2002 murder of then-Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron.
In 2004, Dalton was sent to Bowling Green where he served as a Sergeant for 11 months before coming back to London. Once back, he served as a Squad Sgt. for the Post 11 area, then moved into the drug enforcement area, serving as Lieutenant for the Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations Unit. He also worked white collar crimes on the political level.
In November 2013 he was promoted to Captain and worked in Internal Affairs, which deals with personnel issues. In October 2014, he stepped to the helm of the London Post 11 as Commander — the place where he exited his 31-year career as a Kentucky State Police.
Dalton's father worked as a Kentucky State Police trooper for 30 years before his retirement as an Investigative Sergeant. Of those 30 years, the elder Dalton worked out of the London Post.
Being friends with current Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Dalton has acknowledged that he probably would not be seeking that office if Speck was planning on running again. The lack of an incumbent in the race has made it somewhat wide open, however; Dalton said of the other two candidates that they're "both good guys" whom he knows personally.
"I've felt a lot of support since Greg let it be known he wasn't going to be seeking re-election," said Dalton, who said he's getting ready to officially file his intent to run for sheriff. That said, since people have known for almost a year now that he was planning the move, he's already been talked about plenty in connection with the race.
"I don't know if that gives me an advantage," he said. "It might help me get my name out there in parts of the county that are not as aware of me."
As far as what he would want to accomplish in the role of sheriff, Dalton was quick to say he doesn't think the department needs "any major overhaul." Instead, he said, he would step in, see how things are running, and use his experience as a post manager to make things run more efficiently.
"Anyone who comes into office and just starts cleaning house and making overhauls is generally not successful," said Dalton. "I know most of the deputies who work there and think highly of them. I have no intention of reinventing the wheel."
He does want to make sure calls are responded to "in a timely manner without endangering lives doing so," as well as engaging in more "face-to-face community policing," he said.
"There's a trend these days to take care of a lot of complaints over the phone," he said. "It doesn't give a good public perception. Most things require officers to show up."
Drugs are always a focus when it comes to campaigns for the sheriff's office, and that's no different for Dalton though. He does, however, want to put a twist on how drug abuse is policed; he noted that KSP maintained a program to help drug addicts find a bed and rehabilitation if they'd come to the post, and he'd like to do something like that as sheriff too.
"Drugs are also going to be an issue; we've been fighting them (at different levels of government) for decades now, and it's not going away. The only thing we can do is hope to slow it down," he said. "Drugs feed every other crime: burglaries, thefts, assault. Without drugs, society would be a much better place.
"As sheriff, I would concentrate efforts on the mid- to upper-levels (of the drug trade) because there are so many street level (offenders) out there. There are these huge round-ups and they're not really slowing anything down, they're just putting a lot of addicts in jail," he added. "... Putting all these (addicts) in jail is not going to solve the problem. To kill the snake, you've got to cut off the head, the people who are distributing to other people."
School safety is another key issue for Dalton. He said that when he took over command of Post 11 in 2014, there was no active shooter training at any school in the seven-county district that post covers. He teamed up with superintendents across the region to get that training into schools — including those here in Pulaski County.
"That was one of my great accomplishments as a post commander," he said. "Wanda Absher (Safe Schools Coordinator for Pulaski County Schools) does a good job making sure they stay on top of it now."
Dalton also wants the sheriff's office to play a role in drug prevent classes in schools, as well as evaluating the School Resource program and making sure that it's promoting the sheriff's office and law enforcement in general in a favorable way to kids.
"With the next generation, law enforcement is going to have to project a positive light to school children," said Dalton.
Despite serving in KSP and London before now, Dalton has lived in Pulaski County since 1996, keeping a residence here even while working elsewhere. Now, he has the chance to serve the community he calls home in the most direct way he can as an officer of the law.
"(Other candidates) are looking to further their career and take the next step up," he said. "With me, being retired from KSP, I'm looking for another career, and that's sheriff of Pulaski County. I served in the Air Force for four years and served in State Police for 31 years, so now I'd like to serve at the county level."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.