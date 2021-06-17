Two local individuals are part of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021.

William Hunt, Chief of Police for the City of Somerset, and Megan Damron of BB&T Bank, which has merged with SunTrust Bank to create Truist Bank, are among 49 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors. 

Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources, as well as form lifelong relationships and visit new places.

The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Hopkinsville/Ft. Campbell in August, Somerset in September, Paducah/Eddyville in October, Ashland/Morehead in November, and Lexington/Frankfort in December. The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare and social issues, agriculture, and government.

Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:

Alonzo Allen — Scott County — Lean Business Solution, LLC

Kelly Anderson — Jefferson County — Baptist Healthcare System, Inc.

Thomas Bolton — Jefferson County — Maker's Mark

Ben Brandstetter — Boone County — Brandstetter Carroll Inc.

Jesse Brewer — Boone County — Boone County Fiscal Court

John Brothers — Fayette County — CHI Saint Joseph Health

James Caudill — Perry County — Fahe

Russell Coleman — Oldham County — Frost Brown Todd, LLC

Yukie Cooper — Fayette County — Gray Construction

Lisa Crowe — Clark County — Barnes & Noble College

Aaron Crum — Pike County — Pikeville Medical Center

Chris Crumrine — Fayette County — University of Kentucky

Megan Damron — Pulaski County — BB&T, Now Truist

Beth Davisson — Jefferson County — Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Jamie Dittert — Fayette County — Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC

Amy Doane — Fayette County — Bluegrass Care Navigators

Tiffany Drury — Anderson County — Bluegrass Community and Technical College

Rob Duncan — Fayette County — Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Zach Dunlap — Calloway County — US Bank

Amy Elliott — Franklin County — Kentucky Power

Ken Groves — Jefferson County — Anthem BCBS Kentucky

Julie Hager Love — Bullitt County — Kentucky United Methodist Homes for Children

Kim Halbauer — Jefferson County — Fifth Third Bank

Kelly Holland — Fayette County — Merck & Co., Inc.

Darlene Howell — Floyd County — East Kentucky Network, LLD DBA Appalachian Wireless

William Hunt — Pulaski County — City of Somerset / Somerset Police Department

Brett Keene — Pike County — Community Trust Bank, Inc.

Eric King — Fayette County — University of Kentucky

Sharon LaRue — Jefferson County — Kentucky Foundation for Women

Brien Lewis — Fayette County — Transylvania University

Alyssa Manning — Jefferson County — Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation

Jeff Maxwell — Simpson County — Logan Aluminum, Inc.

Leigh Mayes — Jefferson County — Norton Healthcare

Ann-Phillips Mayfield — Fayette County — Northwestern Mutual, Lexington Office

Derrick Miller — McCracken County — Tennessee Valley Authority

Josh Mullins — Knott County — Hindman Settlement School

Mike Norman — Jefferson County — Kentucky Science Center

OJ Oleka — Jefferson County — Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities

Garnett Phelps — Jefferson County — Brown-Forman

Cravens Priest — Warren County — English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley

Angela Rowe — Rowan County — MSUTeach/Morehead State University

Eileen Saunders — Jefferson County — LGE-KU

Jordan Smith — Calloway County —Murray State University

Ryan Underwood — Jefferson County — Association Professionals, Inc.

Alethea West — Christian County — Hopkinsville Community College

Ryan White — Casey County — Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment

Ethan Witt — Fayette County — Eastern Kentucky University

Debbie Zuerner — Daviess County — Owensboro Health

*Honorary Member: Taunya Eshenbaugh— Jefferson County — Delta Dental

Leadership Kentucky’s heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Taunya Eshenbaugh, Delta Dental, who passed away on 6/11/21. Taunya will forever be an honorary member of Leadership Kentucky’s Class of 2021.

Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 will be available online at leadershipky.org in October. The Leadership Kentucky Foundation offers four unique programs: Leadership Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky (for young professionals), BRIGHT Kentucky (for Eastern Kentuckians), and New Executives to Kentucky, (for senior level executives who have lived in the state for less than two years). For more information, please visit leadershipky.org.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you