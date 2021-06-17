Two local individuals are part of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021.
William Hunt, Chief of Police for the City of Somerset, and Megan Damron of BB&T Bank, which has merged with SunTrust Bank to create Truist Bank, are among 49 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors.
Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources, as well as form lifelong relationships and visit new places.
The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Hopkinsville/Ft. Campbell in August, Somerset in September, Paducah/Eddyville in October, Ashland/Morehead in November, and Lexington/Frankfort in December. The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare and social issues, agriculture, and government.
Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:
Alonzo Allen — Scott County — Lean Business Solution, LLC
Kelly Anderson — Jefferson County — Baptist Healthcare System, Inc.
Thomas Bolton — Jefferson County — Maker's Mark
Ben Brandstetter — Boone County — Brandstetter Carroll Inc.
Jesse Brewer — Boone County — Boone County Fiscal Court
John Brothers — Fayette County — CHI Saint Joseph Health
James Caudill — Perry County — Fahe
Russell Coleman — Oldham County — Frost Brown Todd, LLC
Yukie Cooper — Fayette County — Gray Construction
Lisa Crowe — Clark County — Barnes & Noble College
Aaron Crum — Pike County — Pikeville Medical Center
Chris Crumrine — Fayette County — University of Kentucky
Megan Damron — Pulaski County — BB&T, Now Truist
Beth Davisson — Jefferson County — Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
Jamie Dittert — Fayette County — Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney, PLLC
Amy Doane — Fayette County — Bluegrass Care Navigators
Tiffany Drury — Anderson County — Bluegrass Community and Technical College
Rob Duncan — Fayette County — Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
Zach Dunlap — Calloway County — US Bank
Amy Elliott — Franklin County — Kentucky Power
Ken Groves — Jefferson County — Anthem BCBS Kentucky
Julie Hager Love — Bullitt County — Kentucky United Methodist Homes for Children
Kim Halbauer — Jefferson County — Fifth Third Bank
Kelly Holland — Fayette County — Merck & Co., Inc.
Darlene Howell — Floyd County — East Kentucky Network, LLD DBA Appalachian Wireless
William Hunt — Pulaski County — City of Somerset / Somerset Police Department
Brett Keene — Pike County — Community Trust Bank, Inc.
Eric King — Fayette County — University of Kentucky
Sharon LaRue — Jefferson County — Kentucky Foundation for Women
Brien Lewis — Fayette County — Transylvania University
Alyssa Manning — Jefferson County — Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation
Jeff Maxwell — Simpson County — Logan Aluminum, Inc.
Leigh Mayes — Jefferson County — Norton Healthcare
Ann-Phillips Mayfield — Fayette County — Northwestern Mutual, Lexington Office
Derrick Miller — McCracken County — Tennessee Valley Authority
Josh Mullins — Knott County — Hindman Settlement School
Mike Norman — Jefferson County — Kentucky Science Center
OJ Oleka — Jefferson County — Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities
Garnett Phelps — Jefferson County — Brown-Forman
Cravens Priest — Warren County — English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley
Angela Rowe — Rowan County — MSUTeach/Morehead State University
Eileen Saunders — Jefferson County — LGE-KU
Jordan Smith — Calloway County —Murray State University
Ryan Underwood — Jefferson County — Association Professionals, Inc.
Alethea West — Christian County — Hopkinsville Community College
Ryan White — Casey County — Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment
Ethan Witt — Fayette County — Eastern Kentucky University
Debbie Zuerner — Daviess County — Owensboro Health
*Honorary Member: Taunya Eshenbaugh— Jefferson County — Delta Dental
Leadership Kentucky’s heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of Taunya Eshenbaugh, Delta Dental, who passed away on 6/11/21. Taunya will forever be an honorary member of Leadership Kentucky’s Class of 2021.
Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022 will be available online at leadershipky.org in October. The Leadership Kentucky Foundation offers four unique programs: Leadership Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky (for young professionals), BRIGHT Kentucky (for Eastern Kentuckians), and New Executives to Kentucky, (for senior level executives who have lived in the state for less than two years). For more information, please visit leadershipky.org.
