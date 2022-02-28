A Danville man was safely taken into custody Sunday evening by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office after he had barricaded himself in his room at the Quality Inn, resulting in the hotel needing to be evacuated.
Devin M. Owens, 28, previously evaded law in a high-speed chase on East Ky. 80, but initially evaded capture.
A passenger in the vehicle, Clarence Awesome Lee, 34, of Ocala Road, Somerset, exited the vehicle when it made a stop at Eastway Market. Through talking with Lee, deputies were able to learn the identity of Owens, as well as learn Owens was armed.
The events began around 3:09 p.m. Sunday when Deputy Trent Massey witnessed a Chrysler passenger car run a stop sign at the intersection of Sycamore Street and East Ky. 80.
As the car continued to travel on Ky. 80, Massey observed the driver, later identified as Owens, driving erratically, swerving, and traveling on the shoulder of the road.
Massey attempted to stop the vehicle, which initially pulled over, but then pulled back out onto the highway at a high rate of speed.
PCSO stated that the chase reached speed of 90 MPH. Deputies stated they saw Owens run the red light at the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ky. 914.
The vehicle continued before stopping at Eastway Market, where passenger Lee exited the car before it pulled back out.
Lee told deputies that Owens was armed and was wearing body armor. He also told deputies that during the pursuit, Owens had handed Lee an AR-15 and told him to begin shooting at the pursuing Deputy Massey.
Lee said Owens had the AR-15 and two handguns inside the vehicle.
In the meantime, deputies had lost sight on Owens’ vehicle, but received a report that a car matching that description had run through a fence around Barnesburg Road.
Somerset Police officers later reported they had located Owens’ vehicle at the Quality Inn. PCSO deputies viewed security footage that showed Owens and a female entering a hotel room – Owens carrying a handgun and the female carrying a rifle.
Owens, his wife and three children were renting a room in the hotel.
When law enforcement attempted to speak with Owens, he barricaded himself inside his room. After a brief standoff, PCSO Captain Troy Mclin convinced Owens to come out of the room and surrender.
According to PCSO Major Jeff Hancock, Owens’ wife came out of her own volition with the children.
Hancock said Owens never made any threats towards the family, and that they were not in any danger.
A search of the hotel room and the vehicle turned up several baggies containing suspected methamphetamines, several baggies containing suspected marijuana, a set of digital scales and other paraphernalia.
Owens was charged with Disregarding a Stop Sign, Reckless Driving; Disregarding a Traffic Control Device, Speeding 26 MPH or More Over the Speed Limit, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense) (more than two grams of methamphetamine) Firearms Enhancement, Possession of Marijuana, and Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.
Lee was wanted on outstanding warrants and was also placed under arrest.
Both men remain lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Assisting PCSO was the Somerset Police Department, Kentucky State Police and Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.