A Danville man arrested in Pulaski County in November is now facing federal charges connected to drug trafficking.
Geovonia D. Coleman, 40, is charged in U.S. District Court with Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine and Fentanyl); Possession of a firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense; and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
The indictment was handed down Thursday by a federal Grand Jury.
The indictment states that the incident which led to those charges took place on November 9 in Pulaski County.
It states that Coleman was in possession of a .9 mm firearm at the time, and that he had previously been convicted of a crime which was punishable by imprisonment for a term more than one year.
Coleman is also facing several charges in Pulaski District Court, including Trafficking in a Controlled Substance for methamphetamine, carfentanil/fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.
He was taken into custody by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office last year. According to a press release PCSO put out at the time, narcotics detectives conducting surveillance on a person suspected of trafficking drugs observed that person operating a tan Mazda. The driver failed to give a turn signal at the intersection of Clifty and Bethlehem Ridge roads.
Deputy Nick Barber along with Detectives Tan Hudson and Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Kegley and his K9 Giro conducted a walk-around on the vehicle, with Giro indicating the presence of narcotics inside.
A search of the vehicle turned up a backpack with large quantities of suspected meth; a bag containing suspected meth, Fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and Oxycodone pills; baggies; digital scales; and other drug paraphernalia.
As of Monday, no federal court hearings have been scheduled in that case.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
