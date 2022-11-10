A Danville man was taken into custody Wednesday evening by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on suspected drug trafficking offenses.
Geovania Coleman, 40, was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Second Offense (Greater Than or Equal To 2 Grams of Methamphetamine); first-degree Aggravated Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Second Offense (Greater Than or Equal To 10 Grams Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance First Offense (Less Than 4 Grams of Cocaine); Trafficking in Marijuana Second Offense (Less Than 8 oz.); Buying/Possession Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operators License; and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Second Offense (Greater Than or Equal To 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified).
According to PCSO, at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, narcotics detectives who were conducting surveillance on a person suspected of trafficking drugs observed that person, operating a tan Mazda, fail to signal at the intersection of Clifty and Bethlehem Ridge roads.
Deputy Nick Barber and Detectives Tan Hudson and Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Kegley and his K9 Giro conducted a walk-around on the vehicle, with Giro indicating the presence of narcotics inside.
A search of the vehicle turned up a backpack with large quantities of suspected meth; a bag containing suspected meth, Fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and Oxycodone pills; baggies; digital scales; and other drug paraphernalia.
PCSO stated that they found around 144.9 grams of meth, 15.1 grams of Fentanyl, 3.9 grams of cocaine, 6.5 Oxy tablets, 8.5 grams of marijuana, 3.4 grams of mushrooms and one Xanax.
A firearm and cash were located on Coleman when he was searched.
Coleman remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The case remains under investigation by Detective Hudson and the PCSO Narcotics Division.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked the public if they have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact their tip line at 606-679-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. The public can also leave a tip on the sheriff’s office webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
