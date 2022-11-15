A Somerset City Council member spoke out on the issue of leachate during Monday’s council meeting, clearing the air on whether or not he had been prevented from speaking on the matter before the election.
Ward 6 representative Robin Daughetee said he appreciated those who had reached out to him after the last meeting, in which McCreary County podcaster Darlene Price made a presentation about leachate.
Price, the host of Truth or Politics, has been vocal in the past few months about her concerns on Somerset’s wastewater plant taking on landfill leachate and processing it.
She argues that leachate contains items such as perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as PFOA, and other “forever chemicals” that have been linked to cancer and other health risks.
The problem, Daughetee said, was that Price only came in front of the council twice – both times being the meeting before the Primary and the General Elections.
In his eyes, that meant the issue was being raised to influence the elections.
“I’m not going to be an election pawn for anybody. And that’s what it was,” he said.
Further, he mentioned a forum held by the Truth or Politics people held in May at the Pulaski County Public Library, saying that outside of Price’s staff, three city council members (Daughetee himself, Jim Mitchell and John Ricky Minton), and former mayor Eddie Girdler, who was running against current Mayor Alan Keck, there were only a couple of members of the public attended.
“So that shows to me, my personal view, it’s simply a political gambit. I was not going to be caught up in it nor involved in it at that time.”
Daughetee also addressed questions from members of the public who wondered if he had been asked by Mayor Keck not to speak about the issue after Price’s comments at the last meeting.
“[The mayor] has never asked me not to discuss anything, and in fact, he knows that if you ever ask me not to it’s going to have the opposite effect,” Daughetee said.
He also said that if he does feel like something is an issue that needs to be addressed, he would be one of the first to speak up.
Concerning the city’s processing of leachate, Daughetee said, “I felt like we’re handling everything within the scope that we have, handled it as provided by the regulations through the state.”
In doing his own research, Daughetee seemed to feel like the best treatment for landfill leachate – and the method being used most around the world – is to run it through municipal wastewater treatment plants.
“So it’s not something scary. It’s not something that we should or shouldn’t be doing, because we can handle what’s coming in,” he said.
Likewise, being concerned about “forever chemicals” being released into Lake Cumberland after processing is not taking into account all of the other contact people have with them.
“They’re not just in leachate. You all sitting there now and you’re wearing ‘forever chemicals.’ You’ve got them in your shoes. You’ve got them in your clothes. If you’ve got mascara on, you’ve got them in your mascara. It’s not something that’s just coming from a landfill and that’s it, it’s everywhere,” he said.
Among the concerns Price has voiced in the past was the fact that Somerset’s wastewater treatment facility began taking and treating landfill leachate from landfills that accept industrial and construction waste.
That Pitman Creek Wastewater plant discharges into Pitman Creek, which flows into Lake Cumberland. This is the same body of water that the city’s water plant intakes its water from.
The wastewater plant was placed under an agreed order by the state’s Energy and Environment Cabinet, giving 14 violations with the plant’s output including having ammonia nitrogen, E. Coli and suspended solids that were above state requirements.
Those violations began under former Mayor Girdler’s administration. Mayor Keck has stated the city is undergoing a series of equipment upgrades to fix those issues.
Keck said he plans for the updates to be completed by fall of next year.
