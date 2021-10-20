Joyce Murphy Gregory was an active community member, an energetic member of her church, held many jobs throughout the years and served two separate stints on the Burnside City Council.
According to her daughter, Pulaski District Judge Katie Slone, she was also a caring mother who was extremely involved in her children’s lives.
“My mother was always vibrant,” Slone said. “She was very kind. She never met a stranger. She was very strong willed. She stood by her opinions and stood by what she thought was right. And she was a go-getter.”
Gregory passed away Sunday at the age of 83.
Slone remembered her mother as being very supportive of everyone else in the family. When Slone’s father, the late Allen Gregory, was going through medical school, Gregory not only supported him in that endeavor, she moved to Louisville with him.
After Allen finished medical school, he became an OBGYN which meant he was on-call at all hours. He was with the family when he could be, but Slone said it was Mom who kept she, her sister Jenny and her brother Tommy in line.
“She juggled all of us. She stayed on top of everything we were doing. She was supportive of everything that we did, and also took part,” Slone said.
When the kids were in grade school, she was part of the PTA. When they were in band, she was on the band boosters. “She was a great mom. She expected nothing but the best, and we tried to give her nothing but the best,” Slone said.
None of that work was an easy task, since all three children were born within a 30-month span.
In fact, she was the same age when she gave birth to both Katie and Jenny.
Slone explained: “She had a birthday August 12. I was born the 28th. Jenny was born July 30th. Then she had another birthday in August. My dad, who had just finished medical school as an OBGYN, was always very proud of that. He was also very proud that he had three kids in 30 months.”
It also meant having all three in college at the same time, and all three in professional school at the same time. But Gregory continued to support and help all three of her children.
When Slone was in seventh grade, the family moved to Burnside. Since that was now “her city,” and since she had her own opinions on what needed to be done, she decided she ought to have a voice and be able to represent her fellow citizens, so she ran for Burnside City Council.
“That was typical mom,” Slone said.
Gregory served from 1999 through 2002 and from 2011 through 2016.
So how did she find any free time? Slone said, “She would get up about 5 o’clock in the morning, before the rest of us got up for school, and she would sit down on the couch next to the lamp with a book. She would probably have half of the book finished by the time we got up.”
Although she was an active member in the Burnside community, Gregory herself grew up in Somerset, and graduated from Somerset High School in 1956.
As as a child, she was considered by her peers to be one of the best baseball players in the area, according to former judge Walt Maguire.
Several kids living near the top of College Street, Crab Orchard Road and in the area of Huffaker used to get together to play at the old fair grounds. Maguire said that when he was 8 years old, Gregory would have been around 11 or 12.
“She would come and play baseball with us, and the first person that got picked was Joyce,” he said.
“We just had the best times. She was a heck of an athlete.”
Maguire said she was known as being friendly and outgoing. “When I read her obituary, I knew that she’d been very active in the Shriners with her husband, but I did not realize that she had been so accomplished and given so much to her community, and to the world. Not anything she ever bragged about. She was just a great person.”
With the Shriners, she was a former First Lady as her husband had served as potentate of the Oleika Shrine for the state of Kentucky.
Slone said that kept her mother busy, writing all the articles and planning all of the trips.
After her husband’s death, Gregory still stayed active by going on many church mission trips, going all over the world to places like China, India and Trinidad.
“She actually went down the Amazon River and slept for a couple of weeks on an open-air boat in a hammock,” Slone said.
When asked if her mother had ever given her advice, Slone said that she was recently looking at some videos on her phone and found one in which she had asked her mother “How do you know what the right thing to do is?”
Slone said she couldn’t remember what problem she was struggling with that prompted her to ask the question, but the video shows her mother’s answer.
“Whenever you think something is right, that’s what you do. If that’s what you believe in, and you think its right, just do it.”
Slone said her mother added that if you ever start to have doubts that it is the right thing, explore it and if you change your mind, change your course.
“As I watched that video, I realized that’s how she’d been with us her whole life…. I thought, that is how she raised us without just saying it point blank. Instead of telling us, she led by example.”
