The board members of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) took part of their Thursday meeting to recognize a high-flying helper of the community.
David Morris, an aerial photographer and member of the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport Board was presented with a custom painting depicting Morris’s Carbon Cub plane.
It was a token of thanks to Morris, who SPEDA President/CEO Chris Girdler said was a major help to their organization.
“I just want you to know just how many times David has been within a phone call of helping us tremendously in many different ways,” Girdler said. “… Lake Cumberland Air Show does not happen without David Morris. Lake Cumberland Regional Airport doesn’t see the improvements without David Morris. I could go on.”
Girdler gave one example in which he said Morris was able to get the SPEDA board an emergency aerial photo within an hour of Girdler calling him for help.
SPEDA board chair Brook Ping also offered his appreciation to Morris.
“David is one of the people in our community who’s always taken it upon himself to try to make this community better,” Ping said.
For his part, Morris said he wanted to express his appreciation for SPEDA on behalf of the airport board, while joking that he wasn’t there to ask SPEDA for money.
Morris said the airport board had just finalized all of the airport’s bills for the past fiscal year.
“It’s incredible. We did end up in the black – barely, by a couple thousand dollars. We hope to have a repeat performance this year,” Morris said.
In other SPEDA business, board members were informed by Girdler that SPEDA’s annual audit has been delayed due to a personal emergency on the part of the auditor’s office.
Girdler said that he had received a draft of the audit that showed no issues. The official audit should be available by SPEDA’s January meeting.
SPEDA also held it’s annual meeting Thursday, in which they appointed their officers for the year. In this case, the board chose to keep the same people in the positions they have held for the past two years: Board chair, Brook Ping; vice chair, Michelle Allen; and treasurer, Seth Atwell.
