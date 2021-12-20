"The smell of death overwhelms you."
Carol Moore of Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven in Nancy, Ky., was watching the new "Spider-Man" movie on Sunday afternoon when she got the call that would lead her to that horrifying experience. Jason Estes, a local conservation officer she often works with, called during the film and told Moore that there had been an emergency situation.
"He asked me to meet them and the (Pulaski County) Sheriff's Office at this house in Nancy to execute a search warrant," she said. "At this point, I didn't know what was going on, like what this was about."
The home on West Ky. 80, not far from Moore's own facility, housed an individual who had taken a large number of the animals rescued from Tim's Reptiles and Exotics in Burnside earlier in the year, a case that made national news.
Law enforcement couldn't go in at first, noted Moore, but she could, being involved in animal welfare. The sheriff's office had already been working on a search warrant, however.
"We got a complaint yesterday, and went out to (the residence)," said Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. "When we went out there, the homeowner went in and identified some animals and snakes in there that were dead. We didn't make entry at that point, but we executed a search warrant on the property."
Inside, they found almost 60 dead animals, and many others in "bad condition," as Hancock put it.
"It was terrible," said Moore. "... The house is a lot worse than the pet store situation, to be honest."
The scene Moore described was hellish, the stench "so terrible." The animals that were alive were severely malnourished — "starving to death," she said.
"There are just cages sitting everywhere, pathways. You have to walk over cages to get to other cages," she said. "(There were) dead animal carcasses. Outside the house, he's got this field. There were 20-foot-long snakes that he threw out there that had died. We believe two of them were anacondas but we're not sure yet because they were so rotted."
The dead animals included geckos and a number of eggs, snakes, alligator snapping turtles, a scorpion and a tarantula.
Some of the animals were illegal to own here; Hancock noted a Gaboon viper, a venomous African snake, and a three-foot-long alligator, illegal in Kentucky. In all, about $50,000 in animals were seized, according to the sheriff's office.
For Moore, it wasn't about the dollar figures; it's about the condition the creatures were in.
"I called my friend Ben (Wells); he's a volunteer at Liberty Nature Center," said Moore. "I couldn't fit everything in my car. He helped us go through everything. He ended up taking a couple of small snakes and a couple of lizards, and I had to take everything else. ... I don't know what's going to survive.
"Because this is a criminal investigation, they have to stay under our care, but I don't have a place for all these animals," she added. "There are 15 large snakes that have to have a home, and to be in close proximity so that I can do checks on them."
The illegal animals are being taken to a reptile zoo in the region, she noted.
Charges have not been filed yet and are currently pending. The sheriff's office is not releasing any names of suspects until those charges are made official, and is currently working with the Pulaski County Attorney's office to determine what charges might be appropriate, including harboring and transporting illegal animals, noted Hancock. The case is still under investigation with Sgt. Zach Mayfield of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Hancock noted that the suspect is still being located and was not around at the time that authorities went to the house.
Currently, Moore is seeking foster homes for the 15 snakes. Ideally, those who foster them would be able to keep the snakes when the case has run its course, so she doesn't have to take them back.
Those who can help, or offer more information, can call Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven at 606-687-0027 or email carol.moore2010@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.