During the COVID-19 era, the quick developing stretch of U.S. 27 has seen its retail race slow to a crawl.
Of course, as the old saying goes, slow and steady wins the race. And even though progress has lost pace, it’s still going on behind the scenes.
Cory Ikerd, developer with both Makena Development and Creekside Development, told the Commonwealth Journal on Tuesday about what’s going on with two of the most visible plots of space available on South U.S. 27.
“We have been asked about what is coming in for Creekside and Makena (properties),” said Ikerd. “Some deals were put on hold due to the pandemic; however, we have some deals that have come back into play and are receiving inquiries and entered negotiations.
“Many companies have a better idea of what COVID looks like now and how it impacts their business,” he added. “With that being said, many sit-down casual diners are still on hold.”
The Creekside Development is on the east side of the highway, across from Kroger Marketplace and Texas Roadhouse. It was announced in 2017 that Ikerd Management was transforming a hidden ravine known as Allen Branch into a commercial complex.
Ikerd, CEO of the company that bears his family name, partnered in Makena Development LLC, with Brook Ping and Shane Weddle. That property is in front of the Oakwood mental health facility, bought as surplus property from the state in 2017. The opening of major chain restaurants like Chili’s and Popeye’s signaled the start of something big in that spot, but there is still more space to be filled.
That should be happening sooner rather than later. Ikerd said that Makena is “excited to announce” that a new national “food and beverage user” is coming in. A deal was closed with the company back in September, and Makena is now ready to announce that fact — though the name of the company is still under wraps for now.
The location of the new establishment will be on the lot adjacent to Popeye’s at stoplight no. 15. Construction has begun and they expect to be open for business around July or August of this year.
Ikerd shared comments made by friend J.L. Cannady with real estate brokerage and property management company NAI Isaac out of Lexington. Cannady has worked a lot here in the Pulaski County area and has been impressed with the community’s potential to build and grow.
“Somerset is a market that, from a commercial standpoint, really seems to be on the rise,” he said. “A significant amount of commercial activity has occurred over the last several years, and all indications point to more on the way. There have been and will continue to be multiple national/regional/local brands that are not only locating in the market, but doing extremely well.
“The leadership from the local government is tremendous, and the job they do is as good as any you’ll see statewide,” he added. “All of the fundamentals are there that make Somerset an All-American city, and that will continue to be reflected in the commercial market.”
