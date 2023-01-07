As Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives, Somerset's own Congressman Hal Rogers essentially has one key duty: swear in the new Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
And after a long wait, Rogers finally got to do just that, even if in the wee hours of the morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., Rogers administered the oath of office to California's Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who finally was chosen by other representatives as House Speaker in the 15th round of voting after midnight into Saturday morning. McCarthy's fellow Republicans had been split on his selection, and the final tally was 216 for McCarthy, 212 for Democrat Hakeen Jeffries, with six Republicans simply registering that they were present instead of voting for McCarthy.
According to the Associated Press, the turn of events came after McCarthy agreed to many of the detractors’ demands — including the reinstatement of a longstanding House rule that would allow any single member to call a vote to oust him from office.
After swearing in McCarthy, Rogers declared, "Congratulations, and godspeed," with a raised hand of congratulations as others in the Chamber cheered loudly.
Rogers was then sworn in himself along with other members of Congress, entering his 22nd term representing Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District — and his 43rd consecutive year.
First elected in 1980, Rogers became Dean of the House — the body's longest-serving member — this past march, following the passing of Alaska's Rep. Don Young.
The only other House Dean from Kentucky was the late Congressman Linn Boyd from 1849 to 1855. He also served as Speaker of the House. Kentucky's Boyd County was named for Congressman Boyd.
"As Dean, I will encourage Speaker McCarthy to be decisive but fair; to bring wisdom and good judgement; to preside with great dignity; to invite and encourage comity and good will; and to listen and hear the wishes of us, the direct representatives of the citizens of the people of America," said Rogers in a statement.
"By the same token, it is our responsibility to render to the Speaker our support and to work with him in good faith for the benefit of the American people and the future of this nation," he added.
