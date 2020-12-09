Tuesday night was a time to say goodbye to one of the Somerset Independent Board of Education’s members. Dr. Lenora DeBord made her final motion – a motion to adjourn – to close out her final meeting on the board.
DeBord did not run for the position in the last election. Instead, she will be replaced by incoming board member Paula Wheeler.
DeBord said she was honored to have served on the board with the other members. “Mr. [Kyle] Lively’s leadership has just been wonderful,” she said of the district’s superintendent. “I have to mention also Dr. [Michael] Hail and what a gentleman he was, and what an honor it was to work with him.”
Dr. Hail passed away in August. He was serving as the board’s chair at the time.
DeBord continued, “All the people who are on this board are all forward thinking and of the highest character, and I have enjoyed working with them. I feel proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
She also paid tribute to the district’s staff and teachers who have continued to educate area children, especially during the hardships placed on their roles due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t know how they do it. It’s a challenge,” she said.
This was the first time she has served in any position like this. She has no current plans to run for another position, she said, but she does plan on continuing to be involved in several community groups.
Board member Elaine Wilson said she encouraged DeBord to run for the seat on the Board of Education.
“I had faith in her,” Wilson said. “I knew she could do a great job because she’s very smart, and I knew that she cares very much about all the students in this district. I thought she’d be a perfect board member, and she has been. She’s an excellent advocate, and you can’t say that about everybody. She knew what she wanted to emphasize and what she was interested in. She helped a lot of students.”
Another fellow board member, Jacob Grabeel, talked about how four years ago they were both newly-elected members of the board, learning the ropes at the same time.
“It’s just wonderful working with her. We came up through the ranks together, and I’ll miss her,” he said.
Superintendent Lively paid tribute to DeBord during the meeting, saying. “She has served four years and done so incredibly. I hope others understand the growth that’s occurred over the four years that you’ve been involved with the board and appreciate the job that you’ve done.”
He reminded that being on the board is not a paid position – that anyone who serves does so without taking a salary.
That means, he said, those who serve do so because they want to see the district and its students succeed.
Lively also acknowledge during the meeting an honor given to board member Wilson.
While Wilson has been serving as the regional chair on the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA), her time in that position will be up at the end of the year.
However, Lively announced Tuesday that Wilson will continue to serve on the board, having been elected to one of the at-large director’s positions.
Wilson explained, “This will give me another opportunity to serve on the KSBA board for another three years and to be of service to not only that board but here as well. I learn a lot of things at those KSBA meetings that you don’t find out ordinarily if you’re not involved, so I appreciate having the opportunity to be involved and help our district.”
Also at the meeting, the board approved the bid applications for several aspects of a $1.476 million project to renovate and improve several sports areas.
PCC Sports was awarded the bid to place turf on the baseball, softball and soccer fields; Tennis Technology, Inc. was awarded the bid for track resurfacing; Arrow Electric Company, Inc. was awarded the bid for installing lights on the tennis court; and Kentucky Sign Center will create a digital sign for Meece Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.