Two of the defendants named in a lawsuit filed by the Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) have filed responses to the initial complaint.
The lawsuit, filed July 21, claims that former employees of the Somerset Pulaski County Development Foundation (SPCDF) — the organization that SPEDA replaced early in 2019 — used foundation credit cards issued in employees' names for personal expenses, then paid those credit card balances with a Foundation bank account created to handle money from Valley Oak Technology Center tenants.
One of those employees, former SPCDF Office Manager Lisa Gadberry, is being represented by Somerset attorneys Greg Ousley and Carrie Wiese. On August 11, they filed an answer denying SPEDA's claims and seeking a dismissal of the civil lawsuit. "Any loss, injury or damages" suffered by SPEDA would have been caused by persons other than her, it states.
The answer asserts that Gadberry "acted in conformity with all applicable statutes, regulations, common law, and in conformity with the Constitutions of the Commonwealth and of the United States, and with clear authority to so act." She further asserts to have "good faith immunity in that no action was taken or failed to be taken respecting Plaintiff [SPEDA] with malice, or other intent, associated with the Respondent [Gadberry]."
In the event that a dismissal isn't granted, Gadberry requests a jury trial as well as the right to add "necessary parties" to the lawsuit.
Also on August 11, a second defendant filed a motion for a "more definite statement" rather than an answer to SPEDA's complaint.
Former SPCDF Executive Director Martin Shearer is being represented by Lexington attorneys Maxwell Smith and Gregg E. Thornton as well as Somerset attorneys Bill Thompson and William Thompson III. Through their filing, Shearer claims that he can't respond because the complaint's allegations are too vague to ascertain whom they are actually against.
The motion objects to Shearer being included collectively as one of the defendants since he "was not involved in the behavior of the other two Defendants.…
"Where an action is complex in nature, with multiple plaintiffs, defendants, occurrences, or alleged injuries, a meaningful responsive pleading is impossible if a complaint lumps together blanket allegations regarding multiple parties," Smith wrote in the motion.
Last Friday, SPEDA board attorney Jeremy Bartley filed the amended complaint specifying the following allegations: conversion, theft by failure to make required disposition of property and unjust enrichment against Gadberry and former SPCDF Assistant Director Mark Bastin as well as breach of fiduciary duty, negligent hiring and/or retention, and negligent supervision against Shearer.
The amended complaint seeks punitive damages against all three defendants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.