It’s been a hard road for both Pulaski residents and linemen this week, as winter storms caused widespread power outages.
At one point, one-third of the county’s residents were without power. The problem was caused by two separate freezing rain storms coating utility lines and trees in a layer of ice, weighing them down and either downing power lines and utility poles directly or causing them to be hit by falling trees and limbs.
For many, the wait to have power restored was frustrating, as some have waited for days.
Even as of Friday afternoon, 960 Pulaski RECC customers’ residences were without power, along with 410 residences in Lincoln, 531 in McCreary and 407 in Wayne.
The wait was tough for some, especially those who are elderly, as explained by Eubank resident Bella Oliver.
Oliver, talking with the Commonwealth Journal on Thursday, said that her grandmother’s road had been without power since Monday.
The grandmother, Lamona Glover, lives in the area of Old Waynsburg Road in Eubank. Oliver said that she helped call in the power outages around 5 p.m. Monday.
“She was determined to stick it out,” Oliver said of her grandmother. “And I told her she couldn’t stick it out, she’d get sick.”
So instead of staying at her own home, Glover was evacuated to Oliver’s house, which still had power.
However, many others in the area did not have the same option, Oliver said, and most of those who live in the affected area are 70 years old or older.
Oliver said she had helped check on as many people as she could, and that her own grandmother was doing well in her temporary home.
But Oliver’s main concern was the way the situation was being handled by RECC.
Folks living on that road, she said, “were told they needed to get under blankets and figure out how to stay warm, because it was going to be a while,” before power was restored.
Or, they were told they might have to evacuate, she said.
Beyond that, there was no communication from RECC personnel as to when power would be restored or why it was taking so long.
She said she knew of other residences in the area that had lost power later and had it restored earlier than her grandmother’s house was.
She also knew of homes just the next street over that had power restored to them.
“I’m just upset with the way they’re handling it,” she said.
According to RECC, power in that area should have been restored early Friday. The Commonwealth Journal was unable to reach Oliver Friday to confirm that information.
In response to other concerns with the delays in restoring power, South Kentucky RECC CEO Ken Simmons explained how the extreme weather has caused problems and dangers for crews.
“Ice has always been one of the biggest enemies of power lines, in most part, because it causes tree limbs to break and fall on our lines, taking out power,” Simmons said. “Just one-half inch of ice can add hundreds of pounds to tree limbs and power lines causing them to break. So far, we have discovered 15 broken poles across the system (and there will probably be more as we continue), and miles of line that was torn down that has to be repaired.”
By Friday afternoon, RECC employees were reporting that they had found a total of 30 broken poles and more were still being found.
Simmons continued, “Much of the damage was located in remote locations with difficult terrain, and crews also had to battle ongoing weather conditions while trying to make repairs.
“In any outage situation, we have a sequence that we have to follow for repairs. The main distribution line from the substation must be fixed before anyone can have power. Next, crews repair lines that will bring power to the greatest number of people in a community. After the larger pockets are restored, crews begin work on the isolated, smaller, or individual outages. As to why it appears that neighbors’ homes get power, while others don’t, a particular home could be served by a different substation, transformer or line than the neighbors. It could also have damage at its electric service connection point, meter pole, service line or other location.”
As far as the Old Waynesburg Road area, Simmons said that several small “tap lines” were damaged, and it required getting to each one individually, which is why it took longer to repair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.