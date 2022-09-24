The Eubank Fire Department has come up with a fun way to hook (and ladder) people into purchasing their fundraising calendar — pose for it themselves.
The firefighters of Pulaski’s northernmost community are once again baring, if not it all, then just the right amount for a series of cheeky photos to accompany an 18-month calendar.
“Last year we did that calendar and had such a booming success with it, people wanted another one,” said Eubank Fire Chief Norman Rutherford. “Believe it or not, people actually liked it.”
That’s proven by the fact every copy got snatched up.
“Last year, we ordered 150 or 175 of them, and we sold out,” he said. “So we ordered 175 of them again this year, and we’ve already got orders for a bunch of them.”
While firefighter calendars are traditionally known for featuring extremely fit models with six-pack abs, that’s not what the Eubank calendar is all about. Instead, it thumbs its nose at the cheesy concept and has some fun with it, allowing the members of the department to star in the photos and show off their much more relatable physiques.
“We’re not doing the beefcake calendar like everybody else does,” said Rutherford. “You always have the big stocky firefighters who look like muscle men. Well, we’re doing real firefighters.”
And the people involved have a good time doing it, said Rutherford.
“Some of the guys go overboard with what they do, some of the pictures are almost PG, but it’s all in good fun,” he noted. “It relieves some of the stress that we have to put up with.”
The idea came from the Eubank Fire Department’s PR (public relations) department, said Rutheford — and for a small volunteer station like Eubank’s, that means the women who stand beside the men. The wives and girlfriends, and sometimes just ardent community supporters, of Eubank firefighters.
The calendars cost $15, and can be purchased by making a request via the Eubank Fire Department Facebook page (at “Eubank FD”) or calling the firehouse 606-379-2812. The fire department will ship the calendars to those who have ordered them.
“Amy Rusin is in charge of the calendars. She takes all the pictures and she’s pretty much the ringleader of this whole thing,” said Rutherford. “If (people interested in the calendar) will call and leave a message, I will give them her number, and the email address, and they can get a hold of her.”
Every little bit of money raised helps for the volunteer outfit. “The funding we get from the county and state is how we operate,” said Rutherford. “Anything we can do to (raise money) ourselves is a big help for us. We’re buying equipment, buying fuel — we need everything we can to keep us going.”
Rutherford said he expects the calendars to come in soon, likely in a couple of weeks. He also expects them to be sold at the Eubank Fire Department Car Show on October 2 at the Eubank City Park, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While there have been a “few negative comments,” noted Rutherford — surprisingly less about the bare skin and more about a picture of the firefighters in a pool drinking what appeared to be beer but was actually water — most appreciate that these individuals with a difficult job can let loose and have some fun, and still be the kind of people who put themselves in harm’s way to save their neighbors.
“It’s amazing how people actually like the things,” said Rutherford. “... We’re professionals. We don’t make the big bucks that a lot of firefighters make, but we still do the same job that everybody else does.”
