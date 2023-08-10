The Pulaski County Democrat Woman’s Club often holds meetings with esteemed guest speakers. The club recently hosted Anna Stewart Whites.
Whites is a prominent Frankfort lawyer who often tours Kentucky to meet up with other Kentucky Democrats and find the problem areas that need better development.
Whites stood behind the lectern at the Pulaski County Democrat Headquarters on West Mt. Vernon Street to share her vision for the Kentucky Democratic Party as well as a short summary of her life as a democratic woman in the Bluegrass.
“I was born in England,” she said. “My mom was a hippie. Such a hippie that she doesn’t even know who my dad was.”
Whites explained that much of her childhood was spent on a commune in northern California. At 16 she moved from that commune into “Catholic plaid skirts” in Bardstown.
“They turned me from this feral child into somebody who got a scholarship to college and then to law school,” she stated.
She told of going to college and meeting her husband. Then, after winning a free t-shirt attending a fundraiser for Congressman Chris Perkins, that set her political life in motion.
“But I won the Chris Perkins t-shirt. And so I’m all about swag and I was like, I guess I’ll be a democrat,” she said to a laugh in the room.
She then moved on to her work as an attorney. She told of an anecdote where she regularly meets with Republican politicians who have requested her representation.
“(Republicans) get so used to seeing me (in their board rooms) I’ve literally had somebody put Mitch McConnell on speaker and I was like, ‘speak into to my recording device so I can hear what your evil plans are,’” she said inciting another laugh from the room.
She went on to speak on the shortcomings of the Democratic party in recent years, feeling that the party was often too defensive and too afraid to ruffle feathers.
“We have statewide candidates running who don’t want to talk about Breonna Taylor in Louisville because they just think we should still just be quiet,” said Whites.
Whites, though, praised the Pulaski County Democrats, saying their progress in recent years has been impressive.
“I was looking at numbers before I came down here and I was like, ‘How are you all so good at this?’” she said. “And there’s so many people in your club, you’re doing so much fundraising, you’re so well known. This is a club I would like to bring other counties to and say to both the county party and the women’s clubs ‘Let us learn from you.’”
She even added, “You guys probably don’t need my fundraising. It looks like you are fundraising better than Louisville or Lexington. I’m stunned.”
From there, she moved on to what she saw as excessive scrutiny on Democratic funds by the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance who had moved from what Whites described as “very democratic-led” to Republican.
She also lamented the party’s difficulty of finding diversity in Kentucky. While Hispanics were once almost exclusively blue, there have been huge swaths of Latin-American communities that have moved to the Republican Party.
She encouraged to woman’s club to find fluent Spanish speakers who could attract Latinos as well as be more welcoming to people with disabilities.
Whites then spoke on the necessity to garner support from labor. She felt that labor is often ignored by the democratic party. Blue-collar work is dominated by conservatives. Because labor is so heavily involved in trade, labor has to focus only on pensions, benefits, pay and worker’s safety while ignoring greater social issues.
“I say to clubs in small towns, look around, is there somebody in steel-toed boots in your room? If not, you’re missing a huge population who could be fostering our interest in upping our votes, particularly in statewide when they can vote even if they’re Republican,” said Whites.
From there, she gave tips on how to raise money and how to continue to advance the Pulaski County Democratic Party.
