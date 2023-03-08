Kentucky Democrat State Treasurer candidate Michael Bowman made the 129-mile jaunt from Louisville to Somerset to speak to a room full of Democratic supporters on Monday at the Pulaski County Democratic Headquarters.
Bowman has currently been working with the Lieutenant Governor in the Education and Labor Cabinet. Four years prior, Bowman lost to Allison Ball by nearly 300,000 votes in the 2019 Kentucky State Treasurer race. Ball (a Republican) has completed her two terms as Kentucky Treasurer and has now set her sights on the state auditor position.
Bowman, who is unopposed in the upcoming Democratic primary, sees himself as the most experienced and qualified candidate in the November state election for the treasurer position.
“This is the second time that I have run for this office,” Bowman stated. “Thankfully I don’t have that primary this year, which gives me the opportunity to actually come out and see people and to talk.”
Bowman feels the Kentucky Treasurer’s Office has been politicized over the past several years.
“Something that I think is lost about the treasurer’s race, if you are the chief financial officer for the state, you should to be able to understand and handle the state’s money, your money, and the taxpayer’s money,” Bowman stated. “We haven’t had somebody with a professional training or a background in finance in the treasure’s office in 35 years. You have to go back to the ‘80s to find a person who had any type of financial background, and he was a CPA.
“Since then we’ve had a whole string of lawyers,” Bowman explained. “And that’s not to say that there aren’t a few out there that have done a good job. But when we’re talking about the real big problems that we have here in Kentucky, like our pension crisis and our inability to pay our teachers, these are things that (are helped by) having a treasurer who understands how best to get pennies out of your dollar so that we can ensure that we have the funding we need to get what we need to get done.”
Bowman explained how the Treasurer’s Office should work hand-in-hand with the Governor’s Office and not against them. He also explained the advantages of having a governor and treasurer in the same political party would greatly benefit the state.
“Having the Treasurer’s Office is a critical piece to a second term for Governor Beshear to have somebody who can be on the Kentucky Investment Commission as a treasurer, you’re automatically a member of that board,” Bowman stated. “And that’s how we actually determine where we invest our $13 billion in tax revenue every year. We don’t just let that money sit in a bank account. We try to put it it in places where we know it can grow. And that is something (in which) the current treasurer, unfortunately, has politicized this office.
“The treasurer sits on the Teacher’s Retirement Board, the Lottery Board, the Higher Education Authority, and a vast number of other boards that are actual policy-making decisions,” Bowman explained. “It’s not just about me balancing the checkbook every month. It’s about being involved in issues that really affect everyone in this room, from Pikeville to Paducah and everyone in between. So having someone who not only is capable and qualified, but has the best interest of Kentucky’s citizens in mind (is important).
“We see what happens when we have people in these down ballot offices constantly fighting the governor rather than working with him, and we’ve stalled because of that,” he added. “Governor Beshear has done a remarkable job getting things done in this climate. And I think the people of Kentucky recognize the work that he’s done and that we can really move Kentucky forward in a positive way without being political.”
Bowman was optimistic about Beshear’s chances of securing his second term as governor. He also feels a democratic sweep in the state’s secondary political offices would produce a more efficient state government.
“This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans not doing the right thing.” Bowman stated. “I want to be able to go to Frankfort every day knowing the people that I’m working for are going to get the best deal they can possibly get out of the Treasurer’s Office. That’s what I want to do. That’s why I’m here. A lot of people think that these down ballot races aren’t as important as that governor’s race. I think everyone in this room would probably recognize that that’s not true. It’s having qualified people as your Attorney General, as your Secretary of State, as your Treasurer, Auditor, and Commissioner of Agriculture.
“These people have a lot of authority and power to do things that even the governor himself cannot do,” Bowman continued. “So to have people that we know are going to be here for us day in and day out is going be critical. This year, Governor Beshear is well positioned to win reelection. It will certainly be a tough race. We (Democrats) as a ticket only have one contested race on our side of the ballot, and that’s for the Commissioner of Agriculture (race). The governor technically does, but I don’t think we have a concern about him winning that primary.”
In a brief “question and answer” session, Bowman gave his thoughts on the reduction of income tax that has been voted on in the state legislature.
“When we’re talking about the income tax, the idea is that everyone in this room is going have to pay a half percent less,” Bowman questioned. “Sounds great, but who does it actually benefit the most? The rich and not the people in this room. I can assure you the sales taxes that this legislature has put on the books to offset the reduction in our income tax, nowhere near covers the amount of money.
“They’re justifying it by saying that this temporary money that we’ve gotten from the federal government because of the pandemic response, that we have been able to balloon up, that’s the reason that they want to reduce the taxes,” Bowman said. “We don’t need it anymore. That’s what they tell you.
“But what they don’t tell you is that’s temporary,” Bowman warned. “It’s not going to last forever. And so what we’re doing is shooting ourselves in our own foot, and we’re putting the burden on people who can least afford it, because now you’re paying a sales tax for a product or a service that you didn’t have to before. And if you’re a poor family that sales tax – 6% not bad – can hurt somebody on a paycheck-to-paycheck basis. They’re not going to nearly recoup in terms of the savings on that income tax. And it only affects the rich people.
“So sure, they’re paying a whole percent less than they were two years ago,” Bowman concluded. “For them that’s potentially millions of dollars. For a poorer family, that’s a couple hundred dollars. That’s the difference between them getting medication or paying a light bill.”
Bowman concluded by asking the voters of Kentucky to take the politics out of the treasurer’s office, and elect someone like himself who is qualified for the position.
“This isn’t about being a Democrat or a Republican,” Bowman stated. “This is about being accountable and transparent. And that’s not something that we’ve had in the last eight years. I am qualified for this job with my experience in both local government and state government, being able to work on those issues, having that background in finance, understanding how we can invest our money and actually get returns for the people of Kentucky. That’s my number one goal.”
