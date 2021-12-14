It was a festive passing of the torch as the Pulaski County Democratic Women’s Club spent part of their December meeting ushering in new officers.
Outgoing president – now Parliamentarian – Mary Ann Johnson handed the club over to new President Nancy Cox, First Vice President Libby Brown, Second Vice President Ashley Homrich, Secretary Sherry Brown, and Treasurer Cheryl Greene.
On Monday, Johnson reflected upon her administration – growing the club while under a global pandemic – while she and Cox offered insight into what the next few years may hold.
Johnson said holding the party’s monthly meetings over these past couple of years has been difficult because many of them had to be hosted over the internet via Zoom – something that was not only difficult to learn but difficult because it was a new experience not to be able to meet in person.
Still, the club managed to not only keep up but thrive.
“We have worked hard as a club, and we’ve got 100-plus members,” Johnson said. “As a matter of fact, we sit in here in this Republican 5th District, we’re the largest club in the state of Kentucky. That tells you that I and my members and my officers have worked very hard to keep things going in spite of all of our problems.”
They have continued to raise money for both their needs and for local charities, she and Cox said. For this month, the club raised $1,261 for God’s Food Pantry.
Both also pointed out that the club has other expenses, such as the need to pay its dues to the state Democratic Party.
Cox said, “We use our funds to keep a building for people to meet in. We use our funds to promote our candidates, and during my administration I hope to hang on to the membership that Mary Ann has gotten for us – and to expand on that. I hope to help people become more active politically, to understand what’s happening on the political landscape, how that affects them.”
The building itself carries some costs, though not the same ones as if they had to rent a space. Johnson said the Pulaski Democrats are one of only two clubs in the state that owns its own building, meaning they have to keep up with insurance and any repairs to the building, but in return they know they always have a ready-made space in which to hold meetings and events.
Besides their dues, the club has found some financial success with a couple of recent fundraising projects: A cookbook and a 2022 calendar.
The calendar is especially near to Cox’s heart, as she chose its theme of featuring Glass Ceiling Breakers throughout history.
The months feature photos of the current female Democratic leaders on the state level, including Kentucky’s current lieutenant governor, Jacqueline Coleman.
The dates are filled with information about important women throughout history, including Betsy Ross, Michelle Obama, Maya Angelou, Janet Reno and more.
The calendar costs $20, while the cookbooks cost $15.
“I might add, they would make wonderful Christmas gifts,” Johnson said.
Johnson also pointed out that between the serious meetings and political forums the Democratic Women’s Club is involved in, they often have a fun outing or two throughout the year. In times past, the group has gone to the Kentucky Castle in Versailles for lunch, and to McCloud Mountain in Tennessee.
Cox said she wants to continue having those fun trips “if, with the pandemic, we can safely gather, because we wouldn’t want to assemble when people shouldn’t be assembling.”
The women said they welcome anyone who wants to join.
“We have many, many committees in this club, so we have a place for every woman’s skills,” Cox said.
“Anybody that wants to join the club and come on in and work for the party, the door’s open,” added Johnson.
To find out more information, people can visit either of the two Facebook pages: The Pulaski County Democratic Woman’s Club and Pulaski County Democrats.
They also have a website at https://pulaskidems.org/, or those with questions can email Cox at nancycox406@yahoo.com.
Or, the women said, people are more than welcome to come into their headquarters at 105 West Mt. Vernon Street (next to Jarfly Brewing Company) on any days the office is open.
