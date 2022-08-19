Denim and Diamonds puts the “fun” in “fundraiser,” giving local women a girl’s night out while also raising money to aid in the fight against cancer.
The annual event, now in its 13th year, was held Thursday at the Center for Rural Development. Organizer Brooke Whitis said the program was a way for women to socialize and have a “judgement free” dress up evening just for themselves.
“Every year, women will think, ‘What do I wear? I have to go buy something.’ And I tell them, no matter the theme, ‘Do not go buy anything to wear. There is something in your closet that when you put it on, you know you feel good. That could be a church dress. That could be a cocktail dress. That could be jeans and a t-shirt. I want you to go in there and get what you feel good in and that’s what I want you to wear.”
Hence the theme of Denim and Diamonds.
Whitis explained, “When we started it all those years ago, we asked women in the community what they wanted, and they gave us three things: They said not on a Friday or Saturday, because that’s family time; a week or two after school starts, because they want some fun; and they said, ‘We don’t want men there.’ One woman put it beautifully. Her husband is a bank official, and she said, ‘When I come to events, I know I’m representing my husband and the bank he works at. When I come here, I’m me.’”
In fact, throughout the years Whitis said she tries to allow only three men to attend – John Alexander as emcee, Eric Picket the DJ with Pickett Dynamic Entertainment, and Mark Pilcher from Diamond Design Jewelers, who gives away a diamond ring each year.
The event also features music to dance to, photo booths, a silent auction, a catered meal from Sassy Spoon, and several contests.
There was the tallest heel and the blingy-ist shoes. This year, the organizers also held a bingo contest in which the winner received a Kate Spade tote and wallet valued at $599.
Also on hand were 25 vendors for the women to shop with, sporting an array of items like jewelry, wine and fashions.
But ultimately, the reason for the event was to raise money for the American Cancer Society, and Whitis said she makes sure the women don’t forget that reason.
Two of the moments that make up the event honor those who have faced living with the disease. One is a Survivor’s Ceremony, where women who currently have or have at one time had cancer tell the attendees how long they have been a survivor.
“Some of those ladies that were in the survivors ceremony, that’s the first time in a public setting they’ve shown that they’re a survivor,” Whitis said. “That’s a big deal. When you make your first announcement, you kind of open that box and people don’t ever look at you not as a survivor again. So it can be hard for people to admit.”
The second is the Light of Hope, a luminary ceremony where people can light a candle either in honor of or in remembrance of someone in their lives who has faced cancer.
Whitis said the event raised around $32,500 this year, and in terms of attendance, it was a record.
“We normally have an average of 420 women. This year I had 630,” she said.
She had to add more tables than planned to meet the demand, and tickets sold out in six hours.
All the money raised goes towards cancer research and to support programs like the Hope Lodge in Lexington.
Next year’s event is already scheduled for August 17, she said.
