A little bit of sparkle and a whole lot of love from friends makes any lady a diamond. And there were plenty of diamonds – 950 to be exact – who turned out for the annual American Cancer Society (ACS) fundraiser known as Denim and Diamonds.
Held Thursday at the Center for Rural Development, this year’s Denim and Diamonds was a record event. Organizer Brooke Whitis said that the 950 tickets sold for the event were “300 more than last year,” making this the largest ever event.
And while that meant the logistics weren’t 100% perfect, Whitis said she heard no complaints.
“We’re just so grateful for everyone coming out and everyone giving us grace and understanding by having that many women at the event,” she said.
As of Friday, Whitis couldn’t say how much money the fundraiser had taken in, but knowing how many tickets had been sold, on top of a popular silent auction, a bingo game and various other sales, she expected it to be much more than last year’s $35,000 total.
Part of the appeal of this year’s party may have been the night’s theme: Prom. While, as the name of the event suggests, women are encouraged to wear anything they like, from denim jeans to their fanciest formal wear, the number of prom dresses – with a few tuxedos mixed in – was off the charts.
“This was our 14th year, and I don’t really recall a theme being this popular,” Whitis said. “I heard from so many women who said they never went to their high school prom for whatever reason, so this was their prom.”
In fact, there was at least one woman in attendance who chose to wear the prom dress they had picked out for their 2020 senior prom – an event that never took place due to the COVID pandemic.
Every prom needs a prom queen, and for Denim and Diamonds the title fell to cancer survivor Regina Swiney.
Swiney and her fellow candidates raised money to support ACS, with the one who raised the most being crowned. While Whitis didn’t have the exact numbers, she said that together the six candidates raised $8,800.
Swiney gave credit to her friends in the Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew, who helped her raise money.
“I couldn’t have done this without them. They really helped me on this,” she said.
Swiney is a 10-year survivor of breast cancer, and said that she had gone through just about everything with it – chemotherapy, radiation, a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.
“I try to do a lot for the American Cancer Society, and I have my own Relay Team – Team Gina,” she said.
The reason she helps ACS as much as possible was, she said, because “It’s the greatest thing ever. It helps people get to and from their treatments.”
She also gave thanks to them for their Hope Lodges, one of which is locate in Lexington.
The lodge is a place for out-of-town cancer patients and their families to stay while the patient is receiving treatment, she pointed out.
The money raised at events like Denim and Diamonds also goes toward cancer research and treatment.
Whitis said that this year’s Denim and Diamonds had the largest number of survivors attend at 72.
Among the evening’s events included a cancer survivor recognition ceremony, where survivors were invited to tell the crowd how long they have been survivors.
And one of the most emotional moments of the evening came, Whitis said, when emcee John Alexander held the mic to two particular women, one of whom said she was diagnosed two months ago, and the other having been diagnosed six months ago.
“John took that opportunity to say to the women in the group, ‘You know, these ladies were here last year, sitting at a table just like you. And in less than a year they’ve been diagnosed.’ You just never know,” Whitis said.
Beyond honoring those currently living with cancer or remembering those who lost their lives to the disease, the evening is also a celebration of friendship, Whitis said.
“One of the good things about the event – other than it’s a fundraiser and we honor our survivors – is that we as women are always saying to our girlfriends ‘Lets do lunch. We need together.’ And we rarely do it because life’s so busy for women,” Whitis said.
“So, I always look at this opportunity as getting to be with your coworkers and socialize with your girlfriends. You get to dress up and sit and just have fun. That’s kind of what I observed: Smiles and laughs and taking selfies. It was really nice to watch them just have fun.”
When Whitis and the other organizers were planing such a fun fundraising event, she said she spoke with women about what kind of party they would want. Those conversations shaped how Denim and Diamonds came to be.
She said that most women wanted an event held in mid-August, just after the start of school, so that it wasn’t in the middle of summer vacation while they were making sure their kids got to Vacation Bible School or various camps.
It had to be mid-week, because Friday night and Saturday is family time, Whitis said, which is why Thursday was chosen.
“And then they said to us, ‘No men,’” she laughed. While a few are allowed to enter, such as Alexander and those that run the music and sound, the night is all about letting women have a break from their families.
As Whitis explained, one woman told her that when she goes to community events, she is always there “representing her husband.” At Denim and Diamonds, she is there for herself.
