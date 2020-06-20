Three deputies were injured trying to arrest a local man accused of holding a woman inside a Eubank residence Thursday night.
William Matthew Dalton, 49, of Eubank, is facing charges of fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence/No Visible Injury), second-degree Unlawful Imprisonment, three counts of third-degree Assault (Police or Probation Officer), and Resisting Arrest.
Dalton pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment in Pulaski District Court Friday morning. He is next scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 24.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the incident began around 6:40 p.m Thursday when PCSO Sergeant Kyle Wilson responded to a home on Ky. 934 to check on a woman who had texted a friend that she needed help. When Sgt. Wilson arrived, he tried to contact a man — identified as Dalton — who was at the front of the residence but would not open the door. The woman inside was calling for help and indicating for Sgt. Wilson to go to the back door. The sergeant went and again tried to contact Dalton, who refused to come out.
Sgt. Wilson then broke a glass window to remove Dalton from the residence and get to the female victim. Deputies Kyle Edwards and Steven Alexander arrived to assist and were able to get into the residence, according to PCSO, but the suspect kept fighting and kicking them. While attempting to arrest Dalton, Sgt. Wilson received two lacerations to his forearm. Once Dalton was in custody, he was transported by Somerset/Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Dalton was treated and released at the hospital and then lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. He remained there at press time in lieu of a $10,000 cash/property bond.
All three deputies were also treated for their injuries then released from the hospital. Sgt. Wilson received stitches for his lacerations. Deputies Kyle Edwards and Steven Alexander were treated for minor injuries.
Assisting at the scene were Lieutenant Jon Williams, Dep. Brandon Smith, Eubank Police Chief Tony Duncan and Science Hill Police Chief Jeff Sears (Science Hill) assisted at the scene.
Detective Sergeant Cody Cundiff with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.
