Pulaski County Deputy Jailer Rodney Dick spoke at the Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday to update the community on work being done by the prisoners of Pulaski County Detention Center.
Dick talked about the mowing crews who have been caring for the cemeteries across Pulaski County, claiming the prisoners mow 12 sites every week and four more bi-weekly.
He also said that the prisoners have totaled up almost 2,000 hours of labor in mowing alone since January.
Dick also praised the crews that pick up litter. They were successfully able to clear 60 tons of trash (also since January), which covered what Dick estimated to be 573 miles of road.
The inmates also cleared 55 dumps.
Dick, however, also felt the need to shine a light on the addiction that plagues Pulaski County and spoke on the needles that are being found by the inmates who pick up litter.
“[What] needs to be alarming to all of us is the amount of needles that they’re picking up. I can remember when they first started, they were using those little sharps containers,” Dick said as he mimed a container about the size of his hand. “Now they’re using what I guess you would use in a doctor’s office. It’s amazing.”
Judge Magistrate Steve Kelley reacted with dismay at the numbers Dick quoted.
“Sixty tons of trash that they picked up. You do the math on that and we got 65,000 people in our county. That means, on average, every one of us is throwing 2 pounds of trash down [every 6 months],” the judge said. “I would like all of us to have more pride in our county. It gets into our streams and our lakes. Folks, we’re better than that. and I realize it’s not all Pulaski Countians doing it, but let’s all try a little harder. Instead of throwing stuff out the window, let’s just make it to the next trash can and dispose of it properly.”
Dick also called attention to what he referred to as “sweat equity,” which the prisoners are made to provide for the people of Kentucky.
“If you took a total of the amount of hours that has been contributed on that program, there was 3,168 hours,” Dick said. “You know we were kinda using an hourly rate of $10 an hour. That’s $31,680 of what I call ‘sweat equity dollars’ that was contributed back to the citizens of Pulaski County.
When asked to clarify the use of sweat equity, Anthony McCollum, Pulaski County Jailer, clarified that this “sweat equity” was more in what the prisoners save the county.
“That number is an estimate of what the county would have spent was they to hire somebody to do it,” said McCollum. “The prisoners are paid 63¢ a day.”
Dick’s presentation highlighted the work that Pulaski County inmates are doing to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens of the County despite their past mistakes.
