Pulaski County Deputy-Judge Executive Dan Price was arraigned Monday morning in connection to his DUI arrest earlier this month.
Deputy Judge Price appeared with Somerset attorney Robert Norfleet before Pulaski District Judge Katie Slone and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense), Careless Driving, and Failure to Use or Improper Signal.
The charges stem from a December 2 traffic stop in the Barnesburg community for which a Kentucky State Police trooper reported observing Price's county vehicle weaving. Once he made contact with the driver, the trooper reported smelling alcohol and administering a field sobriety test which the deputy judge didn't successfully complete.
Following County Attorney Martin Hatfield's recusal from the case, Wayne County Attorney Thomas Simmons has been assigned as Special Prosecutor. While Judge Slone issued a pretrial suspension for Price's driver's license, standard in cases where a defendant has declined to have blood drawn to for toxicology testing, she also granted a defense motion allowing Price — pending an application to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet — to drive his personal vehicle once it has been equipped with an ignition interlock device.
Norfleet also submitted a formal discovery request, which he expects to receive by the end of the week. He told the Commonwealth Journal Monday afternoon that Simmons informed him that discovery includes video footage from Tap on Main Brewing.
Per his citation, Deputy Judge Price told authorities the night of his arrest that he had left a business meeting. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley later told the Commonwealth Journal that the meeting had been in regard to the new industrial park being developed off East Ky. 80. That property is to be purchased by SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority), and the organization's President and CEO Chris Girdler stated he was unaware of any "formal meeting" taking place the evening in question.
On Monday, Norfleet called the video's existence a good thing.
"I fully expect the video will show Mr. Price did meet with an individual who is part of SPEDA," the attorney said. "While a recent article insinuated that Mr. Price may have been deceptive about having attended a business meeting, there will be no denial he met with the individual from SPEDA and others to discuss business issues. To my knowledge, no one ever claimed there was an 'official' meeting during which minutes were taken, executive sessions held, etc."
Norfleet added that there may have been off-duty officers in the establishment as well. "I do not see in any circumstance that either the staff from the establishment, the responsible and respected individuals Mr. Price was meeting with, or the off duty police officers that may have been present would have ever let Mr. Price drive had they believed him to be impaired," he concluded.
Price is next scheduled in district court for a pretrial conference on February 5.
