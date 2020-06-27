The DUI case against Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price was continued this week as attorneys work to resolve a discovery dispute.
Last December Price was charged with aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense), Careless Driving, and Failure to Use or Improper Signal after being stopped in the Barnesburg community. The Kentucky State Trooper who conducted the traffic stop reported observing Price’s county vehicle weaving. Once he made contact with the driver, the trooper reported smelling alcohol and administering a field sobriety test which the deputy judge didn’t successfully complete.
Per his citation, Deputy Judge Price told authorities the night of his arrest that he had left a business meeting. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley later told the Commonwealth Journal that the meeting had been in regard to the new industrial park being developed off East Ky. 80. That property has since been purchased by SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority), and the organization’s President and CEO Chris Girdler stated he was unaware of any “formal meeting” taking place the evening in question.
Price has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
While Pulaski District Judge Katie Slone issued a pretrial suspension for Price’s driver’s license, standard in cases where a defendant has declined to have blood drawn to for toxicology testing, she also granted a defense motion allowing Price -- pending an application to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet -- to drive his personal vehicle once it has been equipped with an ignition interlock device.
In court on Wednesday, Judge Slone issued an order terminating the suspension of Price’s license. Defense attorney Robert Norfleet explained that maximum suspension time had elapsed. However, the case remains on the docket as Norfleet and Wayne County Attorney Thomas Simmons, appointed as special prosecutor after the recusal of Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield, continue to work out issues of discovery, or evidence in the case.
Norfleet reported that he will file a motion seeking a ruling from Judge Slone barring a resolution of the discovery dispute. She scheduled the next pretrial conference for August 19.
