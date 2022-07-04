A Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy is at home recovering Monday after a Saturday evening arrest resulted in injuries to the deputy.
Deputy Noah Wesley was attacked during a traffic stop, but Sheriff Greg Speck said he could have faced more severe injuries if a bystander hadn’t intervened.
On Monday, Speck said, “Noah is recovering at home. He is still suffering from the assault. We ask for continued prayers and thoughts as he recovers.”
Brian M. Combs, 45, of Linefork, Ky., is accused of fleeing from Deputy Noah Wesley and, when caught, attempting to strangle Wesley.
Combs was charged with first-degree Strangulation, second-degree Assault, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, and Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (Traffic Light).
Combs was also wanted on two Felony Probation Violation warrants from Perry County.
The incident happened Saturday evening around 10:06 p.m., when Wesley noticed a vehicle with only one headlight driving north on U.S. 27.
Wesley observed the vehicle run a red light at the U.S. 27-Parker’s Mill Road intersection, and therefore attempted a traffic stop.
The vehicle stopped around Mighty Dollar on U.S. 27. There, Wesley determined that the vehicle was being driven by Combs.
Combs’s 25-year-old son was a passenger in the vehicle. The son was not charged in the incident.
Combs ran from Wesley, at which time Wesley attempted to deploy his Taser. However, Wesley said he didn’t believe the Taser made contact.
Then, Deputy Wesley attempted to gain control on Combs physically, and a struggle took place.
According to PCSO, during that struggle Combs was able to get on top of the deputy, pin the deputy’s arms, and use his ankles to choke Deputy Wesley.
A bystander was able to get to the men. “When the witness got to Deputy Wesley, he stated Deputy Wesley was close to losing consciousness,” a PCSO press release stated.
With the bystander’s help Wesley was able to gain control of Combs.
“Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office stated that had the witness not intervened to assist Deputy Wesley, he could have received more extensive injuries than he did,” PCSO stated.
Wesley had several injuries due to the strangulation and attack. He complained of head pain when speaking to Somerset Police Officer Taylor Cundiff.
Wesley was treated at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and released.
The incident is concerning to law enforcement, especially in light of last Thursday’s deadly attack on officers in Allen, Ky.
In that incident, three officers an a police dog were killed.
While in that case officers were specifically serving a warrant on a suspect, when law enforcement conduct traffic stops they may not know ahead of time whether the driver has warrants on them.
“Traffic stops and domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous things we do,” Sheriff Speck said. “What makes it even more dangerous is the high frequency of these occurrences. We answer multiple domestic calls per day and we conduct several traffic stops. You never know which one will be the one that has this much violence. Traffic stops are never considered ‘routine.’ They are always ‘unknown.’ Just like this one that Deputy Wesley did, he had no idea who this person was or that he had warrants from another jurisdiction, or that he has had violent tendencies in the past based upon previous convictions we have learned about from other counties.”
Combs was lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center where he remains at this time.
The case will be presented to a Pulaski County Grand Jury in the future, according to PCSO.
This case remains under investigation by Detective Matt Bryant and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. PCSO Deputy Preston Pitman, the Somerset Police Department and Somerset-Pulaski County EMS assisted the Sheriff’s Office.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
