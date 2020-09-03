Mix up those mint juleps and place your bets — the Kentucky Derby is this weekend.
No, you haven’t traveled in time. In one of the stranger cultural twists to arise from the COVID-19 situation, the Kentucky Derby — a May tradition in the Bluegrass State — is being held on Labor Day weekend. In September.
For everyone who follows the Derby — and many Kentuckians do as part of their heritage, even if they aren’t big horse racing fans in general — watching the Derby will be an odd experience. Not just because of the time of year, but because of the lack of fans; only a limited number of people will be there, with no general admission, and no one in the infamous infield, usually one of the most lively parts of the experience.
Wynona Padgett, a longtime local personality for both her work on the radio and being involved with local events, went nine times as a member of the broadcast media during her time in the business. Specifically, she attended the Derby Festival, a celebration of the event typically held in the two weeks before it. Like most things in 2020, the Derby Festival was negatively impacted by COVID-19 concerns, but during Padgett’s time on the radio, it was a big deal in the River City.
“The Derby Festival leading up to the Derby is one of the most fun things we ever did,” said Padgett, who took part in a media tour called the AT&T Derby Festival Morning Line. “We were the media getting the info out to our communities, and we were treated like royalty.”
While the Derby is known for being an international draw, with celebrities and media from around the world making the trip, the Derby Festival Morning Line was more about the larger community around the Derby. Padgett noted that there was usually a group there from Alabama, or from Tennessee, or neighboring Indiana, but most of the media was from small communities in Kentucky, like Cadiz, Elizabethtown, and yes, Somerset.
“They tried to show us the Derby and what makes the Derby special, but also what makes Louisville special,” said Padgett.
That includes trips to places like the Kentucky Derby Museum and the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory; lunches and dinners at some of the trendiest restaurants in Louisville, a surprisingly strong foodie town; chats with celebs, the governor and first lady of Kentucky; a trip to the zoo (Padgett specifically recalls petting a penguin); talking to master distillers in Kentucky’s famed bourbon industry; and trying derby food favorites like the best burger and a piece of official Derby Pie from Kern’s Kitchen.
“It’s the only one that’s able to be called Derby Pie, officially,” said Padgett.
Padgett also enjoyed being able to see the fireworks at Thunder over Louisville (”It’s the most amazing fireworks show you can ever imagine”) and even take in some of the races — she was never in the stands for the actual Derby race itself, but would get to watch one of the morning or earlier afternoon runs from “Millionaire’s Row,” with a chance to really soak up the atmosphere at Churchill Downs. Likewise, Padgett enjoyed the tour of Churchill Down’s backside, to see some of the horses and hard-working people responsible for making the Derby what it is each year.
Padgett also has a heart for animals; “I love to watch (the horses) run, but the whole time, I’m praying nothing happens to them or the jockeys,” she said. She recalled when the filly Eight Belles was injured in the 2008 Derby and was euthanized there.
“Watching what happened just about broke my heart,” said Padgett. “They buried her (at the Derby Museum); she’s the only horse not to win the Derby buried on the museum and Derby property. Every time after that when I went that I had the opportunity, I’d say something to her.”
Padgett noted that the Derby Museum itself is worth going to, even if you aren’t a big racing fan, “for a lot of history and what’s happening in Kentucky.”
Certainly, Padgett has fond memories of the Derby, but watching it this year will be strange, for so many reasons.
“I just think it’s going to be different, not seeing the crowd, “ she said. “Part of the Derby coverage is seeing people come in with the crazy hats and ladies in high heels, and seeing the celebrities come in for the event. None of that is going on. It will make me feel very melancholy.
“I’m glad they’re able to run the race, but I’m sad for the people who aren’t able to be there,” she added. “I have a feeling the ratings will be very high for the televised version. I honestly believe though that (moving the Derby and limiting the crowd) is the only thing they could have done. They had to protect people, and make sure there weren’t people coming in from all over the world to possibly cause (COVID-19) rates to go up.”
Nevertheless, just going ahead and holding the Derby is important for the collective psyche of the state — a state that, though often overlooked, has one chance per year to show off its traditions and beauty to the entire world.
“No matter what year it is, when they play ‘My Old Kentucky Home,’ I’ll get melancholy,” said Padgett. “... It’s a matter of pride. The Derby is not just about Louisville, it’s our whole state’s event. People who live all over Kentucky, people who don’t even live in Kentucky anymore have Derby parties. It’s an ingrained part of the culture.”
