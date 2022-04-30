The weather cooperated, the food was served up hot, and the lines were around the block for many of the vendors who turned up for this weekend’s Food Stock.
And even though it’s a week away from the actual Kentucky Derby, you can bet that the race to find just what would hit the spot was won by everyone who visited downtown Somerset.
East Mount Vernon and the area around the Fountain Square was filled with food trucks, artists, crafters and music as the event ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
But with so many visitors, some of the food vendors were already running low on supplies before closing time.
Take, for example, Get UR Smoke On, as Danielle Anderson said they had run out of some of their staples well before 5 p.m.
“We’re down to the bare necessities,” she said, meaning they still had items like bologna, but they had run out of the makings for their nachos.
“My husband, Joshua, and I, we don’t like to be out this early,” she added. They are usually one of the ones that still has food on up to closing time, but the crowds this year had wiped them out, she said.
It was a similar story from the Chick-fil-A tent, as that group was packing up and preparing to go home around 5 p.m.
Rosemary Bray, the director of sales for the Somerset Chick-fil-A, said she had made around nine trips back and forth between the festival and their restaurant on South U.S. 27, bringing back hot food that the restaurant's staff were working hard at cooking, since Chick-fil-A doesn’t cook its festival food on site.
“We like being here, just to be a part of the community,” Bray said as she was packing up. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s well worth it. It’s a lot of fun.”
She said she didn’t know how much food they had actually sold, but said she knew it was a lot.
“We even sold some to some of the dogs,” she laughed, pointing out that their nuggets were a popular treat among the canine set, with many of their owners ordering them through the drive through at the actual restaurant.
