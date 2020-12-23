Michael Gibson still has the holiday spirit – even if this time around he can’t share it with as many others as he would like.
“It’s been tough,” said the Science Hill man who normally decks out his halls – and dining room, bedrooms, bathrooms and sun porch – with dozens of Christmas trees and decorations. “This is usually my gift to everyone, to show to everyone and for them to enjoy. I was sort of disappointed when I had to cancel, but I couldn’t chance it, the [COVID] numbers kept going up and up.”
Gibson’s usual party and open house to show off his decorated home was cancelled. He said he was able to bring in a few small groups at different times to keep it “manageable,” but the large events were not seen this year.
Still, Christmas is still Christmas, he said, no matter the circumstances.
“Even through all this, I will never lose my Christmas cheer,” he said.
Gibson brought out 91 Christmas trees this year – a bit fewer than the 124 he put together last Christmas.
“I sort of downsized this year,” he admitted, but added that he had plans to make next year bigger and more festive than last year.
There was still plenty to keep him busy this season, however. Gibson said he started decorating at the end of August, and was still setting up trees as recently as last Tuesday.
Visitors to the home can find something around every corner: A life-size Santa standing in the corner, a five foot tall Nutcracker guarding a doorway, dozens of nativity scenes, a family of polar bears and snow foxes hanging out in the dining room, and enough elves on shelves to keep any rambunctious soul in line.
Among the decorations this year is an entire nativity set made from Patience Brewster figures, a tree with moving Mickey Mouse ornaments and one the fires “snow” out from it so that foam balls can rain down and be collected in an umbrella, like a life-sized snowglobe.
Gibson brought out several new trees this year. Or, at least trees with ornaments he hasn’t used before.
He admitted that the ornaments for several trees, such as his candy cane and gingerbread tree, he’s had for several years and has just never used them.
He has a tree dedicated to Harry Potter, one filled with Star Wars décor, a Whoville tree with many, many Grinches, and one with nothing but Christopher Radko ornaments on it.
And, as always, Gibson has set up one of his centerpiece trees – the upside-down tree.
As the name implies, it is a fully-dressed tree with lights, ornaments and everything one would expect, but with the base pointed toward the ceiling and the top of the tree touching the ground.
Gibson said this year he took the time to place icicles on it, almost 400 of them.
“It takes a lot of time to unwrap them,” he laughed.
