In an interview last Thursday with the Commonwealth Journal, State Rep. Shane Baker of Somerset took the Kentucky Supreme Court to task for taking their time in ruling on legislation designed to restrain Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders.
As if on cue, the Supreme Court produced that ruling Saturday — and the legislation was upheld, by unanimous ruling.
“I think the legislature and people of Kentucky should be well-pleased,” said Baker. “(The ruling) affirms the role and the rights of the legislature to create policy. ... This is a win for Kentucky, regardless of whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat. It shows that we have rule of law and separation of powers.”
Baker admitted to being surprised by the ruling, however. “What we’ve seen so much in recent times is people playing politics, so honestly I didn’t expect anything less, but I was pleasantly surprised, and I’m grateful that they unanimously upheld the laws.”
Justice Laurance B. VanMeter wrote that “considering that the challenged legislation was lawfully passed, the Governor’s Complaint does not present a substantial legal question that would necessitate staying the effectiveness of the legislation” in the majority opinion.
“... (T)he Kentucky General Assembly granted specific emergency powers and authority to the Governor in KRS Chapter 39A and the legislature has the authority to restrict and expand those statutory powers,” VanMeter also wrote, later adding, “Whatever disagreements citizens may have about how best to address the seemingly limitless thorny issues raised by the pandemic, they are undoubtedly united in their desire to see our Commonwealth travel as safely and quickly as possible to the other side, to find some semblance of normal again. As a Justice, and more pertinently as a lifelong Kentuckian, I implore all parties to this matter to lay down their swords and work together cooperatively to finish this immensely important task for the benefit of the people they serve.”
Earlier this year, the Kentucky General Assembly crafted multiple bills designed to prevent Beshear from enacting emergency executive orders that continue on at his discretion without input from the state legislature, including Senate Bill 1 — which limits the effective dates of executive orders issued by the governor to 30 days unless an extension is approved by the General Assembly, and prohibits the governor from issuing a new executive order relating to the same emergency without the approval of the General Assembly — and House Bill 1, which provides guidelines for opening of businesses and schools among other things.
Beshear spokesperson Crystal Staley noted that the ruling effectively dissolves Kentucky’s state of emergency related to COVID-19. On Monday, Beshear officially rescinded the mask mandate for schools and day care centers.
However, earlier this month, the Kentucky Board of Education put its own emergency mask mandate in place for the current school year — so while Beshear’s actions free up private schools from the mandate, public school students and personnel must continue to wear masks, as the Supreme Court ruling does not affect the Board’s actions.
“The tricky thing is, (Beshear) also used the Kentucky Board of Education to issue mandates ... but House Bill 1 allows businesses, schools and other organizations to create an operational policy during this pandemic,” said Baker. “I know that some people are working with their attorneys to craft a policy to allow them to adopt their own operating policies. ... Those are some of the conversations that I’ve heard. Other people in other parts of the state have said similar things, that schools are now looking at what their options are, so I’m sure that there are some (school) board attorneys that are pretty busy this morning.”
However, local superintendents aren’t sure how much can be done to reclaim the ability to make COVID protection decisions on a district level. Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse, who has been an outspoken critic of state-level mask mandates, said he’s spoken with both other public school superintendents in the area, and for the time being, it appears the state Board of Education’s rule remains in place.
“Our attorney has looked at the decision,” said Dyehouse. “... A lot of people went ahead and signed House Bill 1, made it a law for their district, but at the bottom of it, they had to go ahead and say, ‘We will continue to follow the regulations set forth by KDE.’ So it’s a way to go ahead and get the House Bill set up in your district, but you still have to follow the mandate. So we’re moving in the right direction, but (as for) public schools, they’ve still got us handcuffed.”
Dyehouse said that the Kentucky Department of Education sent out information in recent weeks saying that a superintendent’s certificate could be revoked if the mask policy isn’t followed, “just to let folks know that their mandate is in there for 270 days.”
He did say that he thinks the Kentucky Supreme Court could address KDE and the Board of Education’s mask policy soon, “and see if there’s something they can do to overturn this and put it back on the local district’s hands. That’s all we’re asking.”
Local school districts had decided on policies allowing parents to decide whether or not to send their child to school wearing a mask — the Pulaski County School System had surveyed parents to determine what most individuals wanted — before Beshear’s mask mandate for schools and daycares dropped the night before school started here in Pulaski County earlier this month, proving a source of eleventh-hour frustration for many.
Patrick Richardson, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent, agreed with Dyehouse that local schools were locked into the Kentucky Board of Education mandate at the current time.
“The way I understand it, the legislature will have to meet, and that would be the only way that the regulation with Kentucky Board of Education could be changed,” he said, adding that they’re not looking at legal options as an individual district. “If a group of schools at the state level was to put a group together (to make a legal challenge to the regulations), we might consider it, but that would be something that our board of education would have to consider.”
Despite the mask mandate, the coronavirus is still making its presence felt in local schools. In the county’s largest district, Pulaski County, there are approximately 50 positive cases and 125 quarantined, according to Richardson.
“(That’s) out of 8,500 (students district-wide), so not too bad at this time,” he said. “We are continuously evaluating the situation. We have no need to consider closing at this time.”
Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively affirmed what the others said, noted that “the Kentucky Board of Education’s mask regulation still remains in place” for his school district.
