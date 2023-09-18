The Distinguished Young Women Pageant has not been a part of Pulaski County for a lot of years, but that changed at Somerset Christian School this past weekend, where seven high school girls showed off their poise and grace.
The pageant, rather than focusing on beauty, focused on academic achievement, fitness, and talent. Contestants were required a certain GPA and perform physical feats like push-ups and cardio workouts.
The goal of the contest is to present a “well-rounded” young lady.
Winner of the pageant was Somerset High School student Jillian Gracie Thompson. Southwestern High School students Madeline Peterson and Katie Smith were the first and second runners-up. Thompson also took home wins for Best Interview and Best Fitness while Smith took home the Talent award and Peterson won the award for Self-Expression.
Kenzie Cupp from PCHS, Cassie Dick from SWHS, Kelbi Cain from PCHS, and Jay Woodall from SWHS were the remaining contestants.
“Our representative will go on to the state level, which is at the University of Kentucky Singletary Center for the Arts, and she will compete in January on the state level, then every state will pick one representative to compete in Mobile, Alabama in June ’24,” said event organizer Mary Catherine Correll Wurth.
Wurth herself was a contestant back in the 1990s. At that time, the pageant was still known as “Junior Mints.”
Wurth went on to compete for Miss America and other pageants. When she moved back to Somerset in 2018, she began thinking of getting the pageant reinstated in Pulaski County.
“My goal, even more so than the scholarship opportunity, is to offer an educational experience outside the classroom, that will equip these goals with a skillset that will serve them into adulthood,” said Wurth. “Being able to handle yourself with composure in a situation, being able to dress appropriately and to have your hair and makeup styled appropriately depending on the occasion is important.”
Allison Gallo, a volunteer for the pageant, added that the competition was definitely “out of the comfort zone” of most of the girls, but they nevertheless tried something new. Gallo said that the pageant was “fabulous.”
“It was quite an opportunity for all these young ladies,” said Gallo. “[They were] the best of the best! I don’t know how the judges [picked]… all their talents were so unique.”
Gallo spoke about the different talents exhibited by the contestants and said they ranged from gymnastics to goat raising.
“It was just wonderful,” she said. “I’m so glad it was brought back to Pulaski County.”
