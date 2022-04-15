There’s a crowded field for the District 2 Magistrate’s race with five candidates in the running. But Brian Carrigan says there are a few things that set him apart.
“I’m not a politician. I’ve never worked in anything for the government. And I think it would be better to have fresh eyes in there and fresh ears to see and listen about everything that’s going on.”
He raised several concerns about county government and Fiscal Court, which is why he puts such a strong emphasis on being an outsider.
“My opponent Mike Wilson, he’s the incumbent. I think he’s been in there long enough. He’s been paid by the government for plenty a long time,” he said.
One of the reasons he decided to run was because of the concerns he had while watching the broadcasts of Fiscal Court meetings, he said. When COVID-19 hit, and meetings started being broadcast rather than having the public sit in on the meetings in person, Carrigan said, “my eyes were opened to the poor decision making of the elected officials and the lack of questions being asked and answered.”
Those questions not being answered include two more recent hot-button topics: The county’s purchase of 70 acres located next door to Pulaski County Park and the building of the new coroner’s office.
He said, for these two subjects at least, he fell on the side of District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw, who has been arguing against both projects because he says magistrates didn’t get a chance to vote on the final plans on either before County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley finalized them.
There’s other aspects of county government Carrigan says he doesn’t approve of.
“We’re spending well beyond our means, and I don’t agree with that,” he said. “And us not voting on some of the jobs that’s going on. They’re not getting bids on the jobs, and I don’t agree with that either.”
By jobs, he means construction work or other actions that, when costing more than a certain amount, are required by state law to be bid out.
“I think that every job that goes on in the county in a government setting ought to be bid on,” he said. He said he’s aware that a bid is not required if the estimated cost is below a certain threshold, but “it ends up costing the county more money to do that than to bid the job.”
And while he’s never been in government, Carrigan points out that he’s been a farmer his whole life.
“If you know anything about farming, it’s a struggle. You have to make the ends meet both ways. As far as managing money, I can do that. You get one paycheck a year and you get to manage it all year long.”
Besides farming, Carrigan is the head coach of the basketball and football programs at Eubank Elementary, a position that allows him to talk to the parents within District 2. He said many of them have concerns about the roads and trees in that area.
“We have a lot of tree problems up our way that aren’t getting solved by the county. And some of the roads haven’t been worked on in years – although that’s been solved in the last couple of months. Our magistrate failed to do it for the last four years but he sure made a lot of catch-up in the last couple months,” Carrigan said.
Carrigan is a member of Pulaski Baptist Church. He has been married to Laura Carrigan – best known to some as being a member of the Pulaski Board of Education – for 12 years, and the couple have two children, an 8-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.
“I’m a Christian man,” he said. “I believe in honesty and integrity. If I was to be elected, I’d work at the job like I work at everything else. I’d go at it at 100 miles per hour and stay there till I’m finished, and do what the people want, not necessarily what whatever judge gets in wants.”
In the May Primary, Carrigan faces incumbent Wilson, Skip Norfleet, Max Messamore and Eddie Dick.
