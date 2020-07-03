For the most part, Monday’s special-called meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court was a routine end-of-year affair where the new county budget and several other “housekeeping” measures were passed prior to the new fiscal year getting underway on July 1.
But an apparent postal snafu prompted one of the magistrates to vote against the county’s latest bill list — resulting in that magistrate accusing the county’s top two officials and others in the administration of “bullying.”
The uproar began Monday morning with District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw voting against the bill list because he had not received the bill packet mailed to magistrates and therefore couldn’t review the 27-page list prior to the meeting.
Though County Treasurer Joan Isaacs assured Ranshaw that his packet had been mailed locally on Friday along with those for his fellow magistrates, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley did apologize for the packet not arriving and said he would have given the magistrate a copy had he learned of the problem earlier.
However, Ranshaw had not been voting to pay the county’s bills for the last few meetings due to objections over particular expenses such as a consulting fee related to the county’s EOC (emergency operations center). His latest no vote prompted this response from Deputy Judge Dan Price:
“So Judge, Mark brings up a good point. I think the last…let’s look at road work for example, had 15 or 20 pages in his district that it costs money and tile and rock and time and fuel. How are we going to continue doing his work if he’s going to keep voting to not pay the bill? Because everyone else is paying for maintenance in his district.”
“We’ve voted to pay the bills just now,” Judge Kelley said, “so we’re going to pay the bills.”
Ranshaw’s only response in the meeting was “wow.”
By Thursday, the magistrate had much more to say — writing a Facebook post which accused Price specifically and other county officials more generally of “bullying.”
The post started with a quote from the Commonwealth Journal’s article from Tuesday on the meeting: “Price queried about the court paying for road work in Ranshaw’s district since he has voted against paying bills.” Ranshaw’s post continues in part:
“The best way to explain it is he likes to bully me and try to intimidate me every time he is around me and I even hear about the comments he makes when he is outside of the courthouse. He does not like the fact that I stand up and speak out for the citizens of this county.
“To be honest every time I walk into that courthouse I feel I am entering into a hostile environment. Here comes Mark, let’s see what we can say to him to try to get him to shut up and to go along with us.
“The comments I hear throughout the time I am there should not happen. Those comments come from more than just the Judge and Deputy Judge, it comes from some of the other elected officials and some of the employees there. I know that I am upsetting the so-called apple cart when I speak out and ask questions and that is just who I am. I am not afraid to stand up and speak out and that is not going to change period. I believe the citizens have the right to know and nothing except legal matters and employee matters should be talked about behind closed doors. We the citizens of this county deserve full transparency when it comes how our government is run.
“I was sent there to represent my district and the citizens of Pulaski County when it comes to overseeing the operations of the county. I am not there to go along with what the Judge and Deputy Judge and others want to do. My job [is] to oversee the operations of our court and to ensure that the tax money that hardworking citizens pay in is used properly.
“As far as the comments the Deputy Judge made about the work stoppage for road work in my district because I voted no on issues like paying bills and the budget was just wrong.…”
Magistrate Ranshaw notes that the 4th District is the county’s largest geographically. While he praised the work of the road department crew assigned to his district, he said that needed road repairs continue to build to the point he submitted nearly 200 roads on his last road work request.
“Our District does not have the luxury of having a work stoppage because they don’t like how I vote on a issue,” he wrote. “…It’s time to end the bully tactic and realize I am not going to change what I do.…So to the court and others, they need to realize I am here for another 2.5 years and nothing they do will change who I am and how I will do my job for the citizens of this county.…”
Deputy Judge Price had not immediately returned a message for comment by press time on Friday. Because the post also referenced Judge Kelley, the Commonwealth Journal also contacted him. He indicated Ranshaw may be setting his sights on a higher elected office when the 2022 election cycle rolls around.
“I disagree that I have bullied him in any way,” Kelley stated. “I don’t practice bullying, and anyone who knows me would agree. Mark has told several people of his desire to run for Judge-Executive. He has made his role as Magistrate political. His modus operandi seems to be throwing out a mixture of truths, untruths, and partial truths on Facebook and to whomever will listen…”
Judge Kelley goes on to accuse Ranshaw of spreading “untruthful gossip” about him on more than one occasion, adding that nothing the magistrate says to or about him further warrants his attention.
“I think it is unfortunate for the citizens of the fourth district that Mark has placed himself on an island from others with whom he should be working,” Kelley concluded. “If anyone needs help with problems, let me know, and I will help however I can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.