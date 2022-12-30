After 18 years of service to the working people of Pulaski County, Jeffrey Lawless, better known by his middle name Scott, is hanging up his robe.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1990, Lawless practiced as a lawyer for 15 years. Twelve of those years were as a part-time Assistant County Attorney under Fred Neikirk and Bill Thompson, two pillars in the local law community.
He took his seat on the bench in 2005 as 28th Judicial District Judge, Division 1, and served from then on.
When asked about which areas he was most proud of, he cited his service during the pandemic.
Said Judge Lawless, ”I’m most proud of work we did during the COVID epidemic. The Court of Justice was first directed to pause public court hearings, then implement local procedures to accommodate the re-opening of the courtrooms. Judge Marcus Vanover and I formulated our local protocols and procedures, which were approved by the Supreme Court, and, with the help of a team of folks, we were able to minimize the risks to the public and court staff.”
His commitment to Pulaski County was reinforced by the relationships he formed in his position.
“I’ve worked with some great people in the last 18 years, including my staff, the clerks, court security, law enforcement, and the Bar,” said Lawless.
While his earthly fellowships were particularly important, his main motivation for success is his religious beliefs, saying that God’s blessing and his public assignment were what made his service a privilege.
Said Lawless, “It’s humbling to be given the responsibility of deciding matters that affect the finances and the rights and the liberty of our citizens.”
Despite his success on the bench, he admitted he faced many challenges during his tenure and many cases tested his skill.
“To me, juvenile matters are the most difficult,” said Lawless. “Young people that come through court charged with violations of the law present challenges.”
While Lawless is retiring from his position as a judge, he plans to continue to work in the law.
“As I go forward, I’ve been asked to join the Retired Judge Program, to be assigned to preside over cases or dockets when the local judge may be absent or otherwise unable to hear due to conflicts or recusals,” said Lawless. “I plan on being available for that, and I’ve been asked to consider doing some legal work, so I’ll still be around.”
While Lawless will no longer serve as a judge, the district can rest easy knowing that his expertise is just around the corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.