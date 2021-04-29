Crews will continue to search Lake Cumberland through the evening for a missing man who reportedly fell off of a bluff while mowing his lawn, according to Captain Troy McLin of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office
McLin said Thursday afternoon that the plan was to continue searching until dark, then start again in the morning if nothing was found tonight.
Divers, continue to search for Dr. Robert S. Supinski, 66, within an area of Lake Cumberland.
Supinski apparently fell Wednesday afternoon over a 100-foot bluff while using a zero-turn mower on his property.
McLin said the area they are searching is “not large” but they are searching along the lake’s current.
McLin said that crews stopped searching around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and started again Thursday morning.
McLin said that the mower was found in the water Wednesday, but Supinski was not found near it.
Supinski’s home is on Lake House Drive, in the Slate Branch area.
Members of the Rescue Squad launched boats from the Slate Branch boat ramp Wednesday afternoon to begin the search, and members of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife assisted.
McLin said that he had spoken with a group called Bruce’s Legacy, a group out of Wisconsin that has just finished helping the Versailles Police Department.
The group is a non-profit that has specialized equipment that can help locate victims in deep lakes.
McLin said they plan on helping with the search tomorrow.
