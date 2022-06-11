Following dinner with my folks Thursday night at Mirch Masala, this community’s newest (and yummy) Indian restaurant, I stepped out onto the sidewalk of the Tradewind Center facing the sunset over U.S. 27, and looked around.
To my left, and down a ways, was the Somerset Asian Market, a specialty store dealing in international goods. To my right was Yamato Steakhouse, Somerset’s taste of the hibachi/sushi bar experience. I chuckled to myself and noted that between the three, Tradewind was sort of like our local version of “Little Asia,” the way bigger cities tend to have an area called “Chinatown” or “Little Italy.” Dad nodded and noted, “This sure isn’t the Somerset I grew up in.”
He didn’t mean it in any sort of negative or critical way. Far from it; he loves good Indian food and enjoys sushi plates from Yamato often. For him — someone who grew up in this town in the 1950s and ‘60s, and has seen it transform over time — it was sort of a reflection in awe of just how much things have changed.
It’s exciting to see, as a lover of food and experiencing fun things from different cultures. One of the things I loved about city life when I was a part of it was just how many options I had. Within a range of a couple of blocks, I could do an Indian buffet, have pasta on a white tablecloth as a violinist strolled by, get some Vietnamese fried chicken (which was delicious), enjoy some Caribbean jerk spices, or have a beer in a traditional Irish pub.
But there are certainly advantages and disadvantages to living in the city vs. here in the heartland of America. Life is freer here, slower, more cost-effective — and you can actually see the stars when you go out at night. The trick, if you can manage it, is to marry some of the best elements of both into one community. And I think Somerset’s doing that better than ever.
Dad recalled Somerset’s first taste of anything that might have been seen as “exotic” — Dino’s Pizza in downtown Somerset, back in the ‘60s (he had an impression stamped into his memory of sitting in there, listening to The Supremes sing “Reflections”). From my past, which truly started in the ‘80s, I remember the Peking Chinese Restaurant that used to exist in what was a Kingfish boat-shaped building (now gone; Slim Chickens stands in that spot today), and also the first Casa Grande location, next to the north Pizza Hut — I don’t know for sure if it was Somerset’s first Mexican restaurant, but for many of us, it seemed like our introduction.
Now Mexican restaurants are plentiful — one even combines that sort of menu with Asian dishes. We have Chinese buffets, pizza out the wazoo, and at one point, even a Costa Rican restaurant. We do have Fazoli’s and other restaurants that serve such dishes, but as a pasta lover, I feel like we’re a little lacking in Italian restaurants compared to some other types of food. Our neighbor London has a couple of good, sit-down Italian joints; I’m willing to trade for one of them, maybe send London two of our used car dealerships and a stoplight to be named later.
Some purists will debate the authenticity of certain types of cuisine — this is fair, as “Americanizing” the food has helped it integrate — but nevertheless, 60 years ago, these are cultures that just weren’t seen on menus around this community. It’s a big win for successful diversity.
I just did a story about the upcoming Lake Cumberland Juneteenth Jubilee, scheduled for June 18 at the Judicial Center Plaza. I enjoyed last year’s event, where performers shared both music and messages of quality, and I hope the celebration remembering the end of slavery in the United States offers much the same in the future.
The event this year is being organized by the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council. I know and consider friends many of the people involved in it, who helped form it, and I think it’s a wonderful sign of how Somerset has changed that we are diverse enough in population to truly support a diversity council, which aims to promote conversations about the subject in the community and how local people are touched by it.
If I as an individual had a contribution to this conversation, it’s how much I enjoy seeing diversity in entrepreneurship here in my hometown. I see it when I go to eat, or I go to shop. I see it when I attend the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce luncheons. People may look different. They come from different backgrounds or belief systems. But they build things essential to a community that help connect all of us, that help us all get along and enjoy living with each other, and that’s what America is really all about.
Lately, I’ve been watching the most recent season of “The Food that Built America” on the History Channel, which features iconic food products and the companies that became giants through introducing these items. The cynic might say it’s an hour-long commercial for these corporations, but still, I’ve enjoyed watching the origin stories of some of the most familiar things I see on the shelves, or enjoy from a restaurant. There are so many rich stories of entrepreneurship, of people who came from very little but had a big idea and found a way to make it a reality, that are tremendously inspiring.
There were episodes about Italian chef Hector Boiardi (now known better as “Boy-ar-dee”), who was cooking French food when Italian was out of fashion, and found a way to get people to appreciate the cuisine of his homeland. Tom Carvel was a Greek immigrant doing any oddjob he could to make money before stumbling onto the fact that people like soft ice cream and turned that into a sweet, soft-serve empire (as well as pioneering the “buy one, get one free” deal, according to the show) with the Carvel company. We might not have Yamato in Somerset if it weren’t for the unforgettable Japanese-America former wrestler Rocky Aoki, who brought teppanyaki (often thought of as “hibachi”) to New York and helped make dinner itself into a show.
This is the kind of diversity that helped build the things we enjoy every day going about our lives, the things we put in our bellies to nourish or satisfy us, and that helped break down walls between cultures. When you break bread with someone, you aren’t focusing — if you were ever going to — on how they look differently or dress differently, etc., from you. You’re sharing something special with each other, something common to all of us, something that reaches all of us in the most fundamental ways — the gift of food.
If you, like my dad, grew up here in the ‘50s and ‘60s, you might agree that this is not the same community as it was then. Hopefully you can also agree that it’s a tastier place, a culturally richer place, a place with more to offer for all of us.
Now that’s something good to chew on.
