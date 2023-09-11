A Somerset man has been arrested on charges related to an investigation into a residential break-in.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, on May 25, 2022, Deputies Tan Hudson and James Pitman responded to a report of a burglary at the residence of Roger Young in the Flat Rock Road area of Pulaski County, where, during the processing of the scene, they collected a cigarette near the point of entry of the burglary.
After this initial scene investigation, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office conducted a follow-up probe, which involved submitting the cigarette for laboratory testing for possible DNA. It was later determined to have a DNA profile which matched Isaiah Logan Cornett, 21, of Somerset, according to the sheriff's office.
Detective Lieutenant Matt Bryant investigated and discovered that Cornett had been charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon only a few days following the burglary at Young’s residence, according to the sheriff's office.
This separate investigation was conducted by Detective Lieutenant Larry Patterson with the Somerset Police Department. During Lt. Patterson’s investigation, he had obtained video footage of Cornett in the days following the burglary which showed Cornett to be in possession of a handgun consistent with the firearm that was stolen during the burglary of Young’s residence, according to the sheriff's office.
On September 6, 2023, Lt. Bryant presented evidence to a Pulaski Grand Jury, which returned an indictment warrant on Cornett for First-Degree Burglary, four counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking of a Firearm, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, two counts of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and one count of First-Degree Persistent Felony Offender.
On September 8, 2023, the indictment warrant for these offenses was served on Cornett, who was already incarcerated on other charges. Cornett has a bond on these new offenses of $25,000.
No court date has yet been set in Pulaski Circuit Court for Cornett regarding this new indictment.
Sheriff Bobby Jones asks that if anyone has any information about any crime to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 606-679-8477. You can also leave a tip on the webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com. You can remain anonymous by texting PCSOTIP to 847411, or by using the mobile app on both Google Play and the App Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.