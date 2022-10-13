During the summer, the scariest thing in Pulaski County might be a rainy day at Lake Cumberland. But come October, the county's ghouls, ghosts and goblins come out to play.
But they aren't all bad, as it turns out.
Haunted houses pop up around Pulaski around Halloween like zombies rising from the grave. But many of them are held to benefit worthy community causes.
Starting this weekend, the Burnside Haunted House returns to Cole Park, located behind Burnside City Hall. The longstanding tradition in "the only town on Lake Cumberland" splits its proceeds between two scary-good local sports entities: Burnside Little League and the Southwestern Girls Basketball team.
The haunted house takes place this Friday and Saturday, October 14-15, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will also operate next weekend, October 21-22, at the same times, and for four straight days leading up to Halloween — Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, October 28-31. On that Monday, the Halloween holiday itself, the venue will open an hour earlier, at 7 p.m.
Price is $10 for adults, and $5 for children under 10.
"It's incredibly helpful (for the sports beneficiaries)," said Jerrica Flynn, assistant tourism director for the City of Burnside and a board member for Burnside Little League.
"This is the home of Burnside Little League, so we're proud to host them here in Cole Park," she added. "It's great to have all the kids out here and have some of them return to their Burnside roots. We're super excited to have them here and really be able to unite the county in something fun for the whole community."
Junior Molden, Southwestern girls basketball coach, noted that it's his team's biggest fundraiser every year.
"We've had a good time with it," he said. "It's a good thing to get our kids out there helping."
Many of the youth and their parents pitch in making the haunted house what it is, in decorating, idea creation, and more — Molden credited one basketball parent, Nathan Nelson, with being "the brain behind it all," and said many of his parents are "gung-ho" about it.
"We have some good people who work on the actual structure of it, but (the young people) definitely bring the magic to it," said Flynn. "(Burnside officials) come down and help with the general admission, so we are beyond happy to help with anything they need. ... (The city) is 100 percent behind them, but this is their show. We let them run it."
On the opposite end of the county, in Eubank, things get spooky next weekend with a Haunted Hayride. It goes along a haunted trail at Eubank City Park, and will take place Saturday, October 22, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Tickets for the hayride are $5 and go to benefit the Eubank Garden Club, and its efforts to beautify the northern Pulaski community.
The Garden Club's Sherry Todd noted that Eubank Sweets & Eats is also involved in holding the event and sales of their items will also help raise funds.
Tickets can be purchased in the Senior Citizens Building parking lot.
Todd noted that the event isn't designed to be super scary, but there will be some jumps and chills from the decorations and the characters along the way.
"This will be our first event (of this kind) said Todd. "We're getting excited."
In downtown Somerset, Applied Behavioral Advancements (ABA) goes all out for Halloween every year. Just the yard decorations alone, with giant pumpkin-headed monsters, skeletons hanging from the walls, and fake headstones in the grass, are enough to put one in the Halloween spirit right away.
But ABA owner and executive director Chris George and his crew go a step beyond — creating a haunted house in the building's basement that changes its theme year after year. This time? The theme is "Alien Invasion."
"This year, we wanted to do something completely different from the traditional style haunted house," said George. "We landed on 'Alien Invasion' because of all of the news media and a congressional hearing around UFOs. It is going to be amazing."
George's team works for months in advance painting, constructing, and conceptualizing innovative and creepy ways to get under a visitor's skin — figuratively speaking, of course.
ABA works with individuals possessing a wide range of behavioral and mental health needs. As such, George and the half-dozen or so people who work each year to put together the ABA haunted house experience take care to make the experience an inclusive one for all types of people — including those with special needs.
"Because we work with individuals with disabilities, we are very careful about the design and layout of the haunted house," said George. "From the lighting to sound effects, to the physical layout, we want to make sure that it is as safe as possible."
He also noted that they can provide options for "easy scare" levels of intensity or "no scares," in addition to the normal fright-fest, for those not as capable of handling the experience and having fun.
Best of all, the whole goal is to scare up money for a good cause. ABA runs a non-profit charity called ABA GIVES, which provides clothing furniture and household items to those in need. All the money taken in from entry to the haunted house goes directly to ABA GIVES, noted George, and helps pay for their rent and electricity so they can function.
This year, the haunted house at 105 College Street in Somerset will be open the Friday and Saturday before Halloween, October 21-22, and the Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of Halloween weekend (Oct 28-31), open from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. each of those nights. Cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for children 8 and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
As George observed, the best part of Halloween is having a good time and being about to laugh at the scary things in life, and nothing accomplishes that quite like a haunted house.
"Getting into the Halloween spirit for an old gothic boy is really easy, 'cuz as Ministry sang, 'Everyday is Halloween!'" said George. "But the real Halloween spirit starts as the weather starts to cool and signals that fall is upon us. As the flowers start to fade, leaves turn color and start to fall, all of these things start to stir the Halloween spirit."
