A popular 1989 animated film posited that “all dogs go to Heaven.” If so, then Speckles was surely a favorite at the Pearly Gates.
Speckles was a therapy dog who participated in the local Love on a Leash program. A rat terrier, Speckles passed away on January 31, just short of turning 17 years old this April (in human years), of natural causes.
But while like most dogs, Speckles is missed by those who knew her, that number includes a lot of people — Speckles left behind quite the paw print on the community in terms of the good she did for others.
So much so that Karen Moore, secretary for the Somerset Love on a Leash chapter, called Speckles a local “icon” in the therapy community.
“She’s very well-known by many of our elderly that live in local nursing homes,” said Moore. “She and her handler visited regularly to the hospital, the cancer center … So many people watched her grow up. She was a pet-provided therapy dog since she was right at a year old.”
Pet-provided therapy can take different forms, but Moore notes that it’s different than a “service dog,” which is typically trained to help with a specific disability or need. That dog is trained to do a particular task. A therapy dog, however, is very different, she noted, and can help a wide variety of people.
“A therapy dog is just the owner’s personal pet, and that dog is trained and certified — for Love on a Leash, the requirements are your dog has to know basic obedience. You can’t have our dogs jumping up on people, you can’t have them licking people in the face,” said Moore. “They have to be able to sit and stay down for a particular amount of time. They have to be on a leash at all times. A therapy dog basically provides emotional support for people.”
That can include anything from aiding in literacy by taking the dog into schools and allowing children who are nervous speaking in front of the class to practice on a furry audience of one — “It’s amazing how a child will open up and start reading to a dog,” said Moore — to comforting people in care facilities and even helping with social skills. Moore works at Oakwood in Somerset, the mental health facility, and she talked about bringing the dogs to interact with non-verbal residents.
“They would just light up,” she said of the Oakwood residents upon meeting the therapy dog. “You would see them speaking inaudibly, but they would speak so loudly because the dogs are here.”
Love on a Leash is non-profit organization that helps volunteer pet therapy teams to help in their community, and sets up visits with “about any place that would like to have us come on a regular basis,” said Moore. She noted that COVID-19 threw things off and they aren’t yet back on the previous schedules, but they would typically visit each local nursing home about once a month, and spend about an hour with residents there.
“Some nursing homes, we would go room to room; other nursing homes would have a big community room that we would go into and just have the dog sit down and the residents would come and visit in that hour, however they wanted to,” said Moore, “just to pet on them, read to them, talk about them. What I always loved personally about visiting our shut-ins, it would trigger such great memories of whenever they were home and had their own pets.”
A lot of people knew Speckles by name, said Moore, and they also came to know her handler, Bob Walther — “If you saw Speckles, you saw Bob,” she said. Walther, who had three rat terriers before Speckles passed, came across Speckles in April of 2005, and for Speckles, it was love at first sight, taking instantly to Walther.
“Shortly after I moved here from California, my dad and step-mom and I went to eat at Ruckel’s (restaurant in Eubank),” said Walther. “We saw an index card (that said) ‘rat terrier puppies for sale.’ We went and checked them out and she was one that pretty much claimed me.”
Walther is disabled as a the result of an automobile accident in 2002 and got involved with Love on a Leash in December of 2006 to help him get out and about more often. Speckles was able to help Walther in his difficult situation, but he enjoyed seeing the positive impact she had on others as well.
“They liked seeing her come because … people liked the smaller dogs like Speckles,” he said. “She managed to get quite a few people to come out of their shells.”
Moore had posted a tribute to Speckles on social media, and those who knew her and Walther saw it and felt Speckles’ loss.When Walther would go into one of the places that Speckles used to visit, Moore said, he was greeted with so many condolences and people saying they’d miss her.
“I know some of the staff members at the Pulaski County Library remember Speckles coming in when she was a pup,” said Moore. “To know that she was a regular out here in our community providing that pet-provided therapy was just amazing.”
Speckles was probably the oldest and longest-working therapy dog in the local Love on a Leash chapter and Walther was likely the longest-term member, said Moore. She was also a “very quiet dog,” uncommon for rat terriers, and “knew her job,” said Moore.
“When she was at home or if we were just doing a social get-together, she was completely a dog. She would play with other dogs,” said Moore. “But our dogs that are trained for therapy work, they know their jobs. They just know to be obedient, they don’t bark indoors, they don’t jump up on you unexpectedly. She would just come in … walk up to that person. If they wanted her on their lap, she would be placed there and they would just pet her, or if that person invited her to be lifted upon their bed,, she would just lie down so calmly.
“And with children, she can be so sweet,” added Moore. “Some dogs are startled by an active, loud child. Speckles was just perfect. She would adapt to whatever environment she was working in.”
And Speckles worked all the way up to the end, doing a visit just a week or two before her passing, said Moore; “She was very dedicated.”
Walther still takes another rat terrier, Oliver, to participate in the Love on a Leash program — “Ollie” will be retiring this summer, but Walther has a new puppy that will soon be joining the ranks — but it’s impossible to replace Speckles, either in his heart or any of those she touched in the community.
“She was kind of like my best friend,” he said. “A lot of people thought highly of her besides me.”
