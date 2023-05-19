Don Davis is among the many people who live and work in the local Antioch area in the southern portion of Pulaski County. He says he has trouble renting to people out of town, because of the reputation of the area.
“When they hear the word ‘Antioch,’ they hang up,” he said. “I’m trying to change that.”
Davis counts himself as one of the many that believe Antioch is full of good people.
“There’s some people here who go to my church,” he said. “There’s drugs here, but there’s drugs in every community.”
Friday, Davis and others held a “food and fellowship” event complete with hot dogs and hamburgers to feed hungry people and bring the community together. It took place at Davis’s storage units. Davis also provides with these units a hookup for a person who lives out of his trailer. There’s no running water, but it’s something.
“Food and Fellowship” events are quite common in this side of the world, and for many, the fellowship can be even more important than the food.
“How many people don’t even know their neighbors in good neighborhoods?” said Davis. “It’s not just to feed people… it’s to show people that someone cares.”
Davis does what he can to help others in the southern Pulaski County community. He recently bought a lawn mower for one of his neighbors in hopes they could earn money by mowing other people’s grass.
Davis obtained a van, in which he transports people who don’t have vehicles to and from church.
During the frigid temperatures of last December, Davis gave out blankets and Bibles to some of his needy neighbors.
Davis feels that these types of deeds are necessary.
“They’re God’s people too,” he said. “Things can happen really fast.”
Davis echoed what many others who have worked with housing insecure people have said “Everyone is just a tragedy away from being homeless”. He feels it’s people’s duty to give a helping hand.
Davis said there’s no hope, but he feels at least he and others in his community can be a light in the darkness.
