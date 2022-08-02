Don Franklin Dealership has existed in Somerset for the past several years to provide vehicles to the community. However to combat the flooding that’s wreaking havoc in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, the local dealership has begun providing aid to those in need.
The Don Franklin Dealership has been accepting donations from hundreds of people from Somerset.
Executive General Manager Jim Cummins told of what the people of the dealership have been doing to get supplies to those most affected.
“When we saw the hardship and the devastation that they’re facing in eastern Kentucky it is really just extremely sad. So any time [Mr. Franklin] can step in and help in this nature, we like to do what we can to do our part to be a blessing to someone that’s in this situation,” Cummins said. “We have employees in the London area that have been effected by it, so it comes close to home as well.”
The Don Franklin Dealership has been functioning as a drop-off point of sorts. They are being stacked up in the showroom itself so people can come in and immediately see their donations added to the stock.
“[We want] just to step up and make our showroom and our facilities together as a collection point because they’re easy to get to and easy to access.” Cummins said. “All five locations are drop-off points.”
Cummins also told of the monetary donations that the Dealership will make to benefit the flood victims.
“We’re trying to get supplies as quick as we can to them, so we had set it up to where so that anything collected up until Tuesday, he’ll match any donations made,” said Cummins.
Customer Service Manager Lois Cox told of what made them decide to accept the task.
“The community is a huge part of our success. We want to turn it around and do what we can for the communities that are affected,” she said.
She told about the items that are needed and how people can get them to Don Franklin.
“[What items are needed changes] from day-to-day what they’re able to take with the facilities they have available over there that we can take. At first, it was diapers, canned food and water that they were asking for. Then they started asking for shovels, Clorox, cleaning supplies, paper towels, toilet paper, anything that they could use as far as sanitizing and cleaning,” Cox explained. “I know now they’re starting to ask for bath supplies, because some people are setting up portable showers to where they can actually clean up, so they’re asking for hygiene products. It’s changing as to what they have room for, but I know the water and supplies that we took over on Saturday they said was gone by 11 o’clock on Sunday. Everything else was gone.”
She also stressed the importance of toiletries and first aid items.
“A lot of people going through all of this muddy and dirty water, if you have an open wound or anything like that, so they’ve also been asking for over-the-counter antibacterial stuff where people can get infections.”
Cox also wanted to highlight the work done by other organizations like Comeback Coolers, which provide “coolers with drinks, beer, oranges and wet wipes to those in storm-ridden areas,” according to their website.
“They solicit coolers and beverages that can go in the coolers to take to them as well,” Cox said. “They’re supposed to be meeting at our London Ford store as a hub to send them coolers and take them from there as well, so we’re trying to reach out in different areas.”
Donations will continue throughout the week and the Don Franklin Dealership encourages people to bring as many items as they can.
“Bring in any kind of supplies, and as long as the supplies are coming in, we will get them to eastern Kentucky,” Cox said.
