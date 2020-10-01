Shakespeare once wrote, "All the world's a stage." Certainly, that will soon be true to say about Cole Park in Burnside.
The makeshift stage set up in Burnside's city park for the "Thunder Over the Island" Labor Day event earlier this month served its purpose, but with the city looking at holding more such events there in the future — including bringing back the idea of holding a fireworks show in September, something that was postponed from July this year – Burnside was hoping for a more permanent facility.
Even at the last Burnside City Council meeting, at the beginning of this month, the council approved about $10,500 to build a permanent stage in Cole Park for future events. But the city hoped to get help funding that project.
And now they have.
Mayor Robert Lawson confirmed that Burnside has reached a partnership with the Don Franklin Family of Auto Dealerships to sponsor a permanent stage. The business, which contributes to a number of local events and causes, will contribute $3,000 per year over a five-year-contract to make the venue a reality.
Lawson said that the city "reached out to several different businesses," but was able to strike a deal with Don Franklin.
"Don Franklin will be the sponsor of anything that goes on that stage," said Lawson.
And that might be quite a bit. The mayor said that Burnside and its tourism director Frank Crabtree, Jr., are looking at possible uses ahead, including talks with Campbellsville College about "putting on an event," and possibly event a monthly concert series.
Crabtree noted that the facility may be named "The Don Franklin Family of Dealerships Performance Stage."
Quick work was done to carve out part of the park for the stage before the Labor Day weekend event. Currently, there are flatbed trailers under the roof, supported by posts. To build the stage more permanently, Burnside plans on putting a concrete path. "It's the same structure that's here," said Lawson, "but it will sit on top of the concrete path."
Also, the roof had a tarp on it previously; the city is looking at going with win, and putting a foam insulation underneath for acoustics. Other considerations are electricity and drainage, said Lawson.
Local jail inmates were working Thursday to take down the temporary stage's elements that no longer belong.
Crabtree called the plans for the new stage "awesome."
Lawson said that plans are for the work to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting; "That's the goal." He's also optimistic about the new parking lot venue next to City Hall being ready in the next few weeks.
But the stage will only add to the natural beauty that already surrounds Cole Park and makes it a key part of Burnside's mission to bring in tourism dollars.
"I'm always excited about improving anything," said Lawson. "Families can come in and sit on the rocks. It's a natural landscape, natural seating. You can social distance, play with your kids and listen to music at the same time. It's beautiful."
