On Tuesday, the local area lost one of its very best friends in the unexpected passing of Donald Ray Hampton. Born on July 28, 1940 in Letcher County, Kentucky – Hampton was known throughout the Lake Cumberland community for his infectious charming personality.
Hampton’s ability to put people at ease, and making them smile, served him well as a success in the business world of marketing and public relations. Back in 1980, when Citizens National Bank was a much smaller business than it is today, Hampton was the local financial institute’s first Director of Marketing and Public Relations.
According to Citizens National Bank President and CEO Don Bloomer, Hampton set the standard for that bank’s department.
“Within our profession, it can be very serious with finances for our customers,” Bloomer stated. “Bankers usually have a serious manner and we take it seriously. But Don [Hampton] was able to let the customer feel at ease. He was able to work with them and develop a relationship he carried on throughout the years with all our customers.
“Don had that unique ability to put people at ease, put a smile on their face, and encourage them to relax,” Bloomer said with a smile. “Everyone enjoyed being around Don Hampton.”
Bloomer stated that Hampton’s unique approach to customer service is still trying to be replicated today within the local bank’s Marketing and Public Relations Department. While Bloomer gave tribute to Hampton’s indelible contributions to Citizens National Bank, he praised him more for being a lifelong friend to him and his family.
“Working with him at the bank, Don and I became very close friends,” Bloomer recalled. “We stayed in contact throughout the years and he was a great friend to me and to my family. We had some good times together. If you were around Don you always had a good time. He was never a stranger and was very open to everyone he met.
“We both worked very hard together and we were very busy throughout those times at the bank,” Bloomer stated. “But we found the time to play tennis and play golf together. Don always enjoyed beating me at those things when he could, and he would always let me know when he did beat me.”
Outside of his sterling contributions in the business world, Hampton was always active in the community with his extensive volunteer work.
Hampton was a longtime member and former President of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. He was co-chair of the United Way Campaign of South Central Kentucky and chairperson of The March of Dimes Walk.
“He was a good friend to many and he was the kind of person to help others during their times of difficulties,” Bloomer stated. “Don knew a lot of people and he helped a lot of people. He was always available to help them out others their times of need.”
Former Judge Bill Cain credited Don Hampton for helping him out during a tough period in his own life.
“We had a very close relationship,” Cain stated. “We once were roommates at Woodson Bend back in the day. He helped me out during a dark period in my life. We were just good friends and we have always been neighbors to each other. I even performed his marriage.”
Before coming to Somerset, Hampton was a star athlete at Reading High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and caught for future Major League Baseball All-Star pitcher Claude Osteen. Hampton earned a basketball scholarship to Cumberland College before transferring to Eastern Kentucky University, where he earned a degree in Marketing/Economics.
Upon graduation, Hampton began his career at IBM of Kentucky and worked for the national organization from 1970 to 1980. Hampton was awarded the Sales Elite 100% Award nine of the 10 years he was at IBM.
After his parents moved to Somerset, Hampton began working at Citizens National Bank from 1980 to 1985, and worked at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital from 1985 to 1999. Hampton later worked at the American Homepatient Company and the Commonwealth Journal.
Don’s survivors are his wife, Delphia Rawlings Hampton; sons, Timothy Hampton and Jim Reid (Glenda); grandsons, Mason and Griffin Reid; two aunts and several cousins.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pulaski Funeral Home. A private interment ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite charity.
Don Hampton’s affable personality, optimistic attitude, and generous spirit embodied the joyfulness of a “happy warrior.”
“He was a fun guy to be around, he was carefree, and he was congenial,” stated Judge Cain. “He was just a good friend and we will all miss him.”
