Donations are being accepted to help a family faced with funeral expenses connected to the death of their 3-year-old son.
Jensen Allen Vanhook, the son of Jacob and Kaytlin Vanhook, was killed in a tragic accident last weekend.
Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, with the funeral to be held at 2 p.m. next Monday.
Those interested in assisting the family with expenses have several options. Family members have said donations can be made directly to Pulaski Funeral Home.
Alternately, an account has been set up in Jensen’s name at Cumberland Security Bank. Social media posts state that donations can be made anonymously, or donors can write their names on a deposit slip to be shared with the family later.
Donations are also being collected by From the Vine Produce at 610 Waddle Street in Ferguson.
There has also been a PayPal account set up to assist the family. Donations can be made by going to paypal.me/inmemoryofjensen and clicking the “Send” button.
