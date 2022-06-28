When Meece Middle students return in the fall, they’ll have a new principal meeting them at the door.
Donnie Combs officially begins his new job on July 1 at the helm of the Somerset Independent middle school. He is taking over for Calvin Rollyson, who will be retiring in a couple of months.
That means Combs will have a few weeks to shadow Rollyson before the retiring principal leaves.
Combs is no stranger to MMS, as he has been working there for eight years as a special education teacher. He has taught ELA and Math while there.
And having worked under Rollyson throughout that time, Combs said he viewed the outgoing principal as a great role model.
“I have closely watched his leadership within our building and learned much from him,” Combs said of Rollyson. “Although his shoes are going to be some hard ones to fill, I do look forward to the challenge.”
While Combs said he was excited to step into his new role, he was quick to say he wasn’t doing it because he wanted to leave the classroom.
“I will always look at myself as a teacher first, but I wanted to have the opportunity to influence students and teachers at a different level. I aim to continue providing high-quality instruction and a supportive climate and culture to help students experience growth to their highest level,” Combs said.
Superintendent Kyle Lively praised both the incoming and outgoing principals for their leadership in the school.
“Dr. Combs is an intelligent, caring, and hard working educator,” Lively said. “These intangible traits will serve him well as Principal of Meece Middle School. We are very excited to have Dr. Combs take on his new role and wish him much success as he transitions from teacher to head principal.
“Mr. Rollyson was outstanding Principal, and it was a pleasure to have him lead Meece over the past decade,” Lively continued. “He was a principal that always made students his first priority. He took the time to develop positive relationships with students and staff, and seemingly knew every single child’s name at Meece Middle School. During his tenure he fostered a positive school culture and student achievement grew exponentially. We appreciate his leadership and all he did to positively impact the students of Somerset Independent Schools.”
Besides being a teacher, Combs has also coached Trap Shooting for four years and the elementary Academic Team for four years.
He was also a member of the Superintendent Advisory Council and the Site-Based Decision Making (SBDM) Council.
Combs graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morehead State University, and went on to earn his Masters in Teaching As a Leader as well as Education Specialist (Educational Leadership) from the University of the Cumberlands. He earned his Doctorate of Education (Educational Leadership) and Doctorate of Philosophy (Information Technology) from University of the Cumberlands as well.
Combs is married to Stephanie Combs, who he called his biggest supporter. They have two children, Lucas, 9, and Shadrach, 6.
“As a family, we enjoy attending church, hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities,” Combs said.
