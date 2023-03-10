After leading local law enforcement on a double flat-tire chase along US 27 on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, a Wyoming resident was indicted on 14 counts on Wednesday.
According to the indictment, Michael Barry, 38, was charged with six counts of first degree Wanton Endangerment by operating a vehicle in such a manner, thereby wantonly engaging in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to Deputy Noah Wesley, Deputy James Pitman, Officer James Mayfield and three other public bystanders.
Barry was charged with first degree fleeing or evading Police by knowingly or wantonly disobeying a peace officer's signal or command to stop his vehicle. He was also charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of of alcohol or drugs, first offense.
According to the indictment, Barry was charged with three counts of first degree criminal mischief by damaging or destroying property of a value of over $1,000. The damage was done to property belonging to the Pulaski County Sheriff Department, Alton Blakley Ford of Somerset and a public bystander.
Barry was charged with disregarding a stop sign by failing to stop while operating a motor vehicle on a public roadway. Barry was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, according to the indictment, by failing to render aid or assist motorists after a vehicle accident. Barry was also charged with resisting arrest by threatening or using physical force against peace officer while being arrested.
According to Somerset Police Department (SPD) Captain Shawn Dobbs, the chase took place after a complaint came in from the Popeye’s restaurant on South U.S. 27, from the drive-thru, regarding someone reportedly driving under the influence, at around 8:22 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
The pursuit then took off from there and, as Dobbs put it, “progressed around the city,” starting on U.S. 27 and going through a number of streets. Stop sticks were deployed twice, noted Dobbs, first flattening the suspect’s front tire, the second time flattening a rear one.
Along the way, the suspect’s vehicle, a white Ford F-150, did come into contact with and damage a sheriff’s cruiser that was assisting in the pursuit, as well as a civilian vehicle, noted Dobbs.
The chase ended around Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, according to SPD. The suspect was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. that night.
Barry is lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center and is schedule to appear in Circuit Court on Thursday, March 23.
